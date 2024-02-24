Invincible Creator Shoots Down Spider-Man Crossover Rumors

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman is shooting down those Spider-Man crossover rumors all across the web. During IGN's FanFest, he talked about the Marvel's hero possible reunion with Invincible. Basically, he told fans to not hold their breath on that one. "Would that we could pull the powers of Amazon and Disney and Marvel and everybody together!" Kirkman smirked. "Wouldn't that be an amazing thing? But I wouldn't count on it. And that's not a tease." So, that seems pretty conclusive but, he didn't completely say no. Despite Spider-Man's multiverses shenanigans as late, that might be one portal too far, and we're all poorer for it.

These Spider-Man rumors kicked into overdrive when it was announced that Josh Keaton is voicing a mystery character in Invincible Season 2. With his past voicing Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man, the web exploded into speculation. All of that fan fervor is nice, but these comments from Kirkman throw some cold water on those boiling fan theories about a team-up episode. Even though Spidey and Invincible joined forces in Marvel Team-Up #14 and later in Invincible #33, that might not be enough to will this crossover into existence. And, so we wait, for a hero to save us from that purgatory.

Spider-Man Crossing Over Into Invincible?

The show's creators haven't been shy about dancing around the idea of this crossover. Invincible showrunner Simon Racioppa talked to The Hollywood Handle about Season 2. During their discussion, Marvel's Wall-Crawler came up. While the team would love to bring Spidey into the fold, its going to take a lot of work to get there.

Racioppa began, I'd love to have crossovers with all, with DC, with Marvel, with all these other characters. I mean... in our show you gotta have to wait and see if that's a thing that can happen or not. I'd love that to happen, you know, is very tricky nowadays..."

With those caveats out in the open, the showrunner didn't close the door on Spider-Man swinging his way into the Invincible Universe. However, there would have to be a number of behind-the-scenes business deals to see it become a reality. He explained, "Marvel they sometimes license their characters to other studios. So crossing over in television is way harder than it is in comic books."

What About The Invincible Movie?

While everyone's dreaming the biggest dreams about Invincible, there's also been talk about a live-action movie. Robert Kirkman and company have been very quiet about what they're doing in the live action realm. However, Invincible continues to get bigger and bigger with the new batch of episodes approaching quickly. The comics creative knows that they have to nail this treatment.

"It's going through the pipeline slowly," Kirkman told IGN. "The strikes and everything kind of put a pause on things for a while. We're just now getting back into that and it's all very exciting but it's not something that we're rushing, it's something that we definitely want to get right."

"Now that the show is out and the animated series is doing we're trying to figure out ways to make sure that it stands apart, works in tandem with the show," the creator added. "To show how cool Invincible is and and doesn't detract from it in any way. So there's a lot of maneuvering that has to go into that and so it is taking a little bit of time but I can't wait for everyone to see Steven Yeun as Cecil Stedman."

