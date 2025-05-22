Horror Graphic Novel Spectors Introduces a Team of Oddball Cult Busters (Exclusive)

Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman are back together again for a supernatural tale. The award-winning team recently collaborated on the supernatural historical graphic novel Kraken at Titan Comics, and they’ve cooked up another winning recipe for suspense and adventure in Spectors. The graphic novel is a rip-roaring adventure complete with terrifying monsters, sinister cults, and a team of oddballs out to save the world. If this sounds like something you’re interested in, then you have a little bit of a wait on your hands, considering Spectors releases a year from now on May 12, 2026. But we can now show you the cover for the graphic novel as well as a longer description of the book.

Jumping between the 1930s and the modern day, a trio of supernatural investigators band together to stop a cult from resurrecting ancient evils. Spectors features a decades-long mission that spans generations of monster hunters as they combat the bumps in the night. Reginald and Debby are our protagonists, and they’re armed with a mystical knife and a prosthetic multi-tool-gatling gun. They uncover a hidden lab filled with human test subjects, with experiments that have been running since the 1930s. Spectors teases that their latest victim may become Reginald and Debby’s greatest ally.

Shannon Eric Denton is an award-winning director and writer, with credits spanning Disney, Sony, and Warner Bros. David Hartman is a Spectrum Award-winning artist, who has had his work featured across comics and games, most notably credited on Transformers Prime and Phantasm: Ravager.

“What started as a prompt to David to design some monster hunters led to one of the most epic worldbuilding adventures of my career,” said writer Shannon Eric Denton. “Spectors has become the lynchpin of the Monster Forge universe with Kraken and everything else tied to it, while at the same time being its own unique solo story.”

“Spectors has been an absolute blast to work on. It started with a simple question: What characters would you draw if you could design your own team of monster hunters?” said artist David Hartman. “Shannon brought them to life — giving them personalities, backstories, and futures — all while they unravel a mystery tied to a world-dominating secret society.”

SPECTORS VOL. 1

Author: Shannon Eric Denton

Artist: David Hartman

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, 112pp, FC, $17.99

On sale: May 12, 2026

Spectors Vol. 1 goes on sale May 12, 2026 at bookstores, comic shops, and digitally. You can pre-order Spectors from Forbidden Planet for the UK.