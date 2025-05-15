Blade Runner Reveals Official Timeline for Titan’s Comic Book Universe (Exclusive)

The world of Blade Runner may have begun with Ridley Scott’s 1982 film, but its stories have continued and grown in comic book form at Titan Comics. Harrison Ford headlined 1982’s Blade Runner as Replicant Hunter Rick Deckard, but another Blade Runner has gotten the spotlight in the comics. Blade Runner fans have followed the story of Aahna “Ash” Ashina through Blade Runner 2019, Blade Runner 2029, and Blade Runner 2039. The entire saga will be collected for the first time in a series of omnibuses released by Titan Comics, and it comes with a comprehensive timeline of every single title.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the timeline for Titan Comics’ Blade Runner titles. “From the birth of Blade Runner Unit to the off-world colonies and the dystopian rain-soaked streets of Los Angeles,” the Blade Runner graphic reads. It begins in the year 2009 with three volumes of Blade Runner Origins. Next, in 2005 we have Volume 1 of Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus. 2019 takes us to Blade Runner 2019 for Volumes 1-3. Blade Runner 2029 follows for three volumes, with Blade Runner: Black Lotus Vol. 1 taking place in 2032. Finally, we end with Blade Runner 2039 Vol. 1-3.

You can take a look at the complete graphic below, followed by descriptions of the three Blade Runner omnibuses, covers, interior art, and pre-order information.

image credit: titan comics

BLADE RUNNER 2019: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

Author: Michael Green and Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, 352 pages, FC, $49.99

ISBN: 9781787748040

On sale September 2, 2025

Set in the world of Blade Runner, this is the officially sanctioned Omnibus edition of the first Blade Runner comic book series and based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

Los Angeles, 2019 and LAPD’s best Blade Runner and detective, Aahna ‘Ash’ Ashina, has been assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Isobel and Cleo Selwyn, the wife and daughter of business tycoon, Alexander Selwyn, a close personal friend of Eldon Tyrell. Ash’s search will take her on a journey from the crime-ridden underbelly of a rain-soaked, environmentally damaged Los Angeles to the promised land of the Off-World Colonies and back home again as she uncovers a terrible secret and a desperate conspiracy that forces her to confront her own hatred for Replicants – the synthetic humans that she hunts with such vengeance.

Collects Blade Runner 2019: Los Angeles/Off-World/Home Again, Home Again. Collects 12 issues.

REGULAR COVER: Ben Oliver

DM COVER: Christian Ward

Pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Forbidden Planet for UK.

BLADE RUNNER 2029: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

Author: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, 336 pages, FC, $49.99

ISBN: 9781787748064

On sale October 7, 2025

Set in the world of Blade Runner, this is the officially sanctioned Omnibus edition of the second Blade Runner comic book series and based on the cult 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott.

This Omnibus edition collects all three volumes of the Blade Runner 2029 – the second year of the Blade Runner saga.

Set ten years after the first year’s critically acclaimed series, this omnibus sees Blade Runner Ash return to hunt down renegade Replicants. But this time ASH now has a new agenda that, if discovered, will make her the enemy of humanity. When Ash is drawn into a deadly cat-and-mouse game with a Replicant called YOTUN, one unlike any she has ever faced before – a NEXUS 6 Replicant who has outlived his four-year lifespan. she finds herself in a deadly fight for survival. The head of a guerrilla army of fanatical Replicants, Yotun leads a revolt to take control of the Los Angeles and only Ash can stop him.

Collects together Blade Runner 2029 Vol 1: Reunion, Blade Runner 2029 Vol 2: Echoes, Blade Runner 2029 Vol 3: Redemption and collects 12 issues.

Blade Runner 2029: The Complete Series Omnibus is on sale October 7, 2025 at bookstores, comic shops and digital.

Pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Forbidden Planet for UK.

BLADE RUNNER 2039: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS