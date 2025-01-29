Release the Kraken! Titan Announces Supernatural Historical Graphic Novel

Fan-favorite creators Shannon Eric Denton (Spider-Man, League of Legends) and David Hartman (Phantasm: Ravager, Transformers Prime) are teaming up for Kraken, an original graphic novel that combines supernatural elements with historical themes. Titan Comics is publishing Kraken in September, and the story is set in an alternate 1930s filled with dark magic, ancient horros, and occult powers. Kraken has already gotten praise from some recognizable names in the industry, including Rob Zombie (Halloween, The Devil’s Rejects) who calls Kraken “an insane ripping yarn,” and Phil Hester (Green Arrow) who says Kraken “packs action, romance, high adventure, horror, and just straight up weirdness into every moment.”

Shannon Eric Denton and David Hartman are trailblazing creators with extensive careers in film, television, and comics. Denton is an award-winning director and writer, with credits spanning Disney, Sony, and Warner Brothers. Hartman, a Spectrum Award-winning artist, has had his work featured across comics, and games, notably credited on Transformers Prime and Phantasm Ravager.

Kraken cover by david hartman

kraken cover by mike mignola

“There’s a long list of pulp heroes I grew up with and as friends like Dave Stevens, Mike Mignola and Kevin Conran introduced their own to the pantheon I’ve wanted to do the same but with my own monstrous twist,” says writer Shannon Denton. “Artist pals James Groman and Kevin Conran deserve a shout out for their early advice and especially to my stellar Monster Forge cohort David Hartman for bringing Kraken to life! And how about that sweet Mike Mignola cover as well!”

Artist David Hartman expressed his excitement working on the project, “When Shannon showed me the script for Kraken, I was hooked immediately! It’s a wild blend of pulp adventure, cosmic horror, and action-packed characters — everything I love to draw. This is just the beginning of an epic series we’re creating together, and I can’t wait for you to dive into the first book and everything else we have in store!”

The description of Kraken reads, “After disappearing for three years, esteemed adventurer Kraken returns to reality in searchof allies to stop an evil sorceress from unleashing a horde of eldritch monsters on the world. Armed with a pistol and supernatural tentacles, the Kraken is loose!”

Kraken goes on sale September 30th and includes two covers from David Hartman and Mike Mignola (Hellboy). You can pre-order now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million and Forbidden Planet for UK.