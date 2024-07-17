Emmys: Multiple MCU Stars Received Nominations for Non-Marvel Projects

The nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Marvel Studios received five nominations. Loki is up for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Sound Mixing, and Outstanding Special Visual Effects. Meanwhile, X-Men ’97 is up for Outstanding Animated Program, and Echo is up for Outstanding Sci-Fi Costumes. While Marvel is busy celebrating their nominations, some stars known for their MCU roles are also on the list of nominees.

While no actors were recognized for their performances in Marvel projects this year, there are some familiar faces on the list of nominees.

Robert Downey Jr:

Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer

Iron Man/Tony Stark star Robert Downey Jr., who won an Academy Award earlier this year for his role in Oppenheimer, is now a second-time Emmy nominee. Back in 2001, he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Larry Paul in Ally McBeal. Now, more than 20 years later, he’s nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthony Series or Movie for playing multiple roles in The Sympathizer.

Brie Larson:

Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry.

Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers star Brie Larson was nominated for two Emmys this year. Her series, Lessons in Chemistry, is up for Outstanding Limited Anthology Series. If the show wins, Larson will be among the recipients for serving as an executive producer on the project. Larson is also up for Oustanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Elizabeth Zott in the show.

Paul Rudd:

Paul Rudd in Only Murders in the Building

Ant-Man/Scott Lang star Paul Rudd is nominated for two Emmys this year, marking his first-ever nominations. First, the actor is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building. He is also nominated for Outstanding Narrator for the “Masterminds” episode of Secrets of the Octopus.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach in The Bear.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to play The Thing/Ben Grimm in the highly-anticipated The Fantastic Four, but he’s also a two-time Emmy nominee. During the 2023 Emmys ceremony, which happened earlier this year due to the WGA and SAG strikes, Moss-Bachrach won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Richard “Riche” Jerimovich in The Bear. Now, the actor is up for the same award once again.

Donald Glover:

Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Donald Glover previously appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis. Now, the actor/musician is nominated at the Emmys for the 12th and 13th time. In 2017, Glover won Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for helming the “For B.A.N.” episode of Atlanta. That same year, he also won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Earnest “Earn” Marks in the series. This year, Glover is nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for the “First Date” episode of Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing John Smith in the series.

Idris Elba:

Idris Elba in Hijack

Elba has played Heimdall in multiple MCU films, and he just received his sixth Emmy nomination. The star is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Sam Nelson in Hijack. He was previously nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Lenny in The Big C and received four nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for playing the titular character in Luther.

Hiroyuki Sanada:

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada appeared in Avengers: Endgame as Akihiko, and now he is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for playing Yoshii Toranaga in Shōgun. This marks Sanada’s first Emmy nomination.

Carrie Coon:

Carrie Coon in The Gilded Age.

Carrie Coon played Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War and she is now nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Bertha Russell in The Gilded Age. In 2017, she received her first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for playing Gloria Bungle.

Lewis Pullman:

Lewis Pullman in Lessons in Chemistry.

Lewis Pullman is set to star in the upcoming MCU movie, Thunderbolts*. The actor is rumored to be playing Sentry, a role he would be taking over from Steven Yeun. This year, Pullman received his first Emmy nomination. He’s up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for playing Calvin Evans in Lessons in Chemistry.

Stay tuned for more updates about Marvel. The Emmys are taking place on September 15th at 8 PM ET on ABC.