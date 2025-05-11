I’m Convinced Marvel is Setting Up a Spider-Man/Venom Romance (Here’s Why)

Spider-Man fans want Peter and Mary Jane together, and they blame Paul for keeping them apart. That’s been the status quo for years, but now we might finally have a chance to see things change in a drastic way. After he found out that she’s permanently bonded with Venom in All-New Venom #3, Paul and MJ are on the rocks, with their relationship being shaken to its very core. They’ve been fighting more and more in recent issues. Not only might Marvel’s worst couple finally split, but we might see MJ and Peter back together with an all new addition: Venom.

It’s the perfect time for it. Spider-Man isn’t currently entangled in any committed relationship, despite his half-probationary relationship with Shay Marken and the weird attraction Itsy Bitsy has for him. And with the phenomenal success of Ultimate Spider-Man where MJ and Peter are happily married, well, the fans have never been hungrier for the best couple in Marvel to be back together.

Why Now Is the Time for a Peter/MJ Reunion

One major shakeup to the normal status quo between Peter, Paul and MJ is that now Mary Jane is Venom. In the past several years, there’s been a very obvious shift in how Venom has been presented. Not only did the landmark volume four of Venom which introduced mainstay characters like Knull and Dylan Brock, it also popularized the treatment of bonding with a symbiote, especially bonding with Venom, as entering a romantic relationship. Eddie Brock and Venom were portrayed much more like a married couple than a standard character team up.

In that vein, Mary Jane and Venom bonding isn’t just the two working together, it’s two of Peter’s most famous ex-partners getting together. The two have been enemies ever since Venom’ first bonded with Eddie, but now they are literally inseparable. Furthermore, Venom clearly has never gotten over Peter. The symbiote wants nothing more than to be a hero like Spider-Man, having bonded with MJ specifically because it’s what Spider-Man would have done if he was in its oozy shoes. And now MJ is constantly privy to Venom’s glowing thoughts of Spider-Man while she’s fighting with her boyfriend, who has openly admitted he doesn’t know if he can date MJ while she’s bonded to Venom.

It’s the perfect chance for MJ to remember exactly how much Peter has always been there for her, especially because she is a superhero herself now and understands what it’s like to be on the other side of the mask. Having a voice inside your head that constantly talks about how great your ex is while you’re fighting with your current partner and getting a deeper understanding of said ex is bound to have an effect on you, is all I’m saying.

Of course, there’s also the perspective from Spider-Man’s side. As I said earlier, Peter is at a romantic crossroads in his life. For probably the first time in several years, he’s not really involved or looking to get involved with someone else. The person he’s closest to is Shay, but she has been very explicit in telling him that they’re not an exclusive item as she thinks he flakes too often. Which, given that she doesn’t know he’s Spider-Man, is a fair assessment from her point of view. He’s totally available, and has repeatedly been an advocate for both Mary Jane and Venom as heroes. Since Paul is doubting Mary Jane and pushing her away, Peter could easily step up as the person who is her confidant in that regard. Not in an attempt to “win” Mary Jane’s attention, but because Peter is a supportive person who wants the people around him to succeed. After all the times she’s supported him as a hero, it would only make sense that he does the same for her.

Peter has bonded with Venom positively several times over the years, and of course he will always love Mary Jane. I can’t imagine the Wall-Crawler being turned off by the connection Mary Jane and Venom share, and would more than encourage them to grow together as heroes. Spider-Man knows what it feels like to be bonded to Venom, a feeling Paul will hopefully never experience.

There Are Also Marketing Benefits

Of course, Marvel also has plenty of marketing reasons to bring the two together. One of the things fans have been most vocal about loving with Ultimate Spider-Man is how it allows Mary Jane and Peter to be together. Fans have had it for over a year now, and only continue to praise and purchase the series, though that is for far more reasons than just the two being together. But either way, this shows Marvel how much the fans want these two back together.

Beyond that, there is the upcoming Spider-Verse Vs Venomverse comic, which will pit Spider-Man and a version of Eddie Brock’s Venom fighting each other. Mary Jane and her Venom are the ultimate bridge between the two parties, with MJ being so inherently connected to Spider-Man and Venom being a part of the symbiote hivemind. They could be the duo that stops this multiversal war, bringing peace out of the endless fighting that surrounds them.

And finally, just imagine how many copies of a comic that shows Spider-Man and Venom kissing would sell. This issue would easily top every chart for most sold comic of the month, probably across several months. The sheer absurdity of it to the more casual fans would draw them in, while fans in the know need to see Mary Jane and Spider-Man reconnect. It’s the absolutely perfect business opportunity to bring the two together.

Ultimately, Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s Venom coming back together just makes sense. Of course, this could just be the endless stream of hope talking, given how hard Marvel has fought to keep the two apart over the years, but it really feels like they’re setting up for a major change with the character. If there was ever a time to make Spider-Man and Venom a reality, it’s now.