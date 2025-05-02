Marvel Just Made Godzilla the Most Powerful Venom Ever

Lately, Godzilla has been tearing its way across the Marvel Universe. The King of the Monsters has already done battle with the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts, and the newest issue of the Godzilla vs Marvel series shows Godzilla facing down a black-suit wearing Spider-Man.It’s a matchup that, on the surface, seems just a little bit lopsided. Sure, Spider-Man is strong in comparison to normal people, but Godzilla has beaten Superman. Despite the seeming uneven playing field, this issue gave us some absolutely earth-shattering action, and set up for what is one of the coolest what if scenarios of all time. Buckle up, because this one is a doozy.

The story for Godzilla vs Spider-Man is about as thin as you’d expect. Spider-Man has just recently returned from the original “Secret Wars” event and is minding his own business when Godzilla charges into New York and starts wreaking havoc like only the monstrous lizard can. It’s intent on taking down what it senses as a danger to the planet, the alien symbiote that Spider-Man unknowingly brought back to earth with him. As you can imagine, there’s nothing Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can do to stop Godzilla from absolutely smashing the entire neighborhood under its massive green foot. Peter attempts to lead the mighty beast back to the ocean, but Godzilla is having none of it and unleashes a sonic scream. The sound makes the symbiote scream and tear off Peter, but also frees it up to pick a much stronger host.

The King of the Symbiotes

If you had “Godzilla becomes Venom” on your bingo card, congratulations. Venom latches itself onto the King of the Monsters and transforms him into Godzilla Venom. The transformation gives Venom all of the terrifying strength of Godzilla amplified by the deadly symbiote. If Spider-Man felt out of his depth before, he was practically a flea on the back of an elephant now. Godzilla had become easily the most powerful host for Venom of all time, such to the fact that the imprisoned dark god of the symbiotes, Knull, attempts to directly exert his influence over the mighty beast to cause destruction unlike anything the world has ever seen. However, Godzilla’s instincts and will are so great that it is able to actually reject Knull’s control, but not completely overthrow it. The radioactive giant is a prisoner within its own mind, fighting with every ounce of strength to keep Venom from destroying all of New York in a matter of minutes.

Thankfully, its struggle gives Spider-Man enough time to cobble together a sonic blaster with some tech lifted from the Shocker. He manages to separate Godzilla and Venom, but his joy only lasts a very fleeting moment, because the symbiote has evolved. The power it absorbed from Godzilla has transformed it, now equal in size to the world’s strongest kaiju, and sporting fangs and scales just like it. Of course, Godzilla has always hated when others try to copy its trademark design, and blasts the evolved symbiote away with a blast of pure nuclear heat. Spider-Man celebrates the victory, while Godzilla returns to the ocean, its job done for the day.

Venom Has Been Forever Changed

Of course, the story doesn’t end there, nor does the threat of Venom. In the aftermath of the fight, Peter Parker’s newsroom rival Eddie Brock is sifting through the rubble to find a camera with pictures of the whole thing. While he’s searching, the symbiote decides he’ll be a fine enough replacement and bonds with him. Eddie is completely possessed by the symbiote, and now rises as Spider-Man and possibly the world’s biggest threat yet: Godvenom. Venom has retained all the power it stole from Godzilla, and it doesn’t look like it will run out of it any time soon.

This story may have been pretty lackluster overall, but Godzilla getting venomized? This is the single coolest thing that I have seen all year. Combining the over the top edge of Venom’s first appearance with Godzilla powers is truly epic and Godvenom is cool, too. We saw the raw strength of Godzilla on display with its ability to fend off Knull’s control, and opened the door for a sequel that would be criminal not to see at some point. For a brief moment, Godzilla was the strongest Venom of all time, and hopefully we’ll get to see the power of Godvenom on display. This story was definitely just an excuse to have a Venomized Godzilla, and frankly, it ruled.

Godzilla vs Spider-Man is on store shelves now!