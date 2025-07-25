Captain America Is the Latest Marvel Hero to Face the Terrifying Aliens

20th Century Studios continues its crossover with the Marvel Universe by pitting xenomorphs against the Sentinel of Liberty. One of the many advantages of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox is that it allows Marvel to publish comics featuring franchises like Alien and Predator. This has resulted in some entertaining battles, such as Predator vs. Wolverine, Predator vs. Spider-Man, and Aliens vs. Avengers. At this point, it’s safe to assume all of Marvel’s biggest heroes will take part in some form of crossover against either Aliens or Predators, and the latest one will feature Captain America.

Marvel announced Alien vs. Captain America at the Retailer Exclusive Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The four-issue limited series debuts in November and is written by Frank Tieri with art by Stefano Raffaele. The main cover is by Leinil Francis Yu, and a variant cover is by Dan Panosian. The variant cover features Captain America’s shield with a xenomorph spread across it, with a larger one behind the shield. It’s a rather imposing image to witness. Yu’s main cover shows Captain America squaring off against one of the Aliens.

The story appears to take place during World War II, with Hydra looking for a weapon to help them defeat the Allies. Red Skull sends Baron Strucker out to find this weapon, but instead of finding the Inhumans in Atilan, Strucker uncovers the threat of the xenomorphs. Captain America and the Howling Commandos will have to stop both the Red Skull and Aliens before all hope is lost.

“SMASHING THROUGH, CAPTAIN AMERICA COMES FACE TO FACE WITH—ALIENS?!” the description of Alien vs. Captain America #1 reads. “It’s World War II and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Atilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more… Alien. Can Captain America and the Howling Commandoes stop the Skull and his newfound xenomorph weapons… or will the First Avenger learn that in war-torn Europe… no one can hear you scream?”

Alien: Earth is an upcoming live-action series on FX that expands the Alien mythos. It’s a prequel to 1979’s Alien and has a pretty good buzz going into its premiere, following up on the success of Alien: Romulus.

Alien vs. Captain America #1 goes on sale in November. Let us know your thoughts on the crossover in the comments below!