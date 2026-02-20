Star Wars’ Best TV Show Is Just Getting an Unexpected Sequel

Marvel Comics is celebrating Star Wars‘ best TV show, Andor, as part of the 10-year anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Looking back, Rogue One was easily Disney’s most important Star Wars movie; where other Lucasfilm films have largely tried to pay homage to the past, this dared to evolve George Lucas’ message by focusing in on the true “everyman heroes” of the galaxy. It’s no coincidence that Tony Gilroy’s Andor is considered the best Star Wars TV show, in large part because it builds on those messages.

Marvel Comics is celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Rogue One with a series of one-shots focused on the film’s different characters. The most striking is Rogue One – Cassian Andor #1 (on sale May 6), by Benjamin Percy and Luke Ross. This will focus on the slim gap between Andor Season 2 and Rogue One, as Cassian infiltrates “the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller.” Marvel’s recent comics have struggled to fit with Star Wars continuity – one officially retconned The Force Awakens in a way that didn’t make sense – so this is fairly high-risk.

image courtesy of marvel comics

Jyn Erso’s Story Continues In Another Star Wars Prequel Comic

image courtesy of marvel comics

Another official tie-in focuses in on Jyn Erso, detailing her story immediately before the events of Rogue One as well. This makes sense; Jyn may not have had her own TV show, but her backstory has been fleshed out in tie-in novels such as Beth Revis’ Rebel Rising, meaning there aren’t really many gaps there either. The solicitation for Rogue One – Jyn Erso #1 (by Ethan Sacks and Ramon Rosanos, releasing on June 3) sounds very promising indeed:

“On the toxic Wobani fields, Jyn Erso’s brutal routine shatters when an unlikely crew begs the infamous slicer “Liana Hallik” to help pull off an impossible escape. Can Jyn outwit Imperial security droids, tower cannons, and incinerators long enough to crack the code—and keep a frightened young prisoner alive? Will a leap of faith heal old scars from Galen, Lyra, and Saw… or will Wobani claim Jyn’s future before the Rebellion ever can?”

We’re About To See Saw Gerrera’s Most Shocking Act Of Rebellion

image courtesy of marvel comics

A Star Wars: Saw Gerrera one-shot by Marc Bernardin and Gabriel Guzman will finally explain Saw’s schism with the Rebel Alliance, revealing “the act of revolution that was too much for the rebellion!” That’s an interesting choice, given Rogue One treated Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera as an extremist (and tie-ins such as Greg Rucka’s Guardians of the Whills went further), but Andor viewed him as a much more sympathetic figure. Here’s the official synopsis for the one-shot, which releases in July:

“After proving himself in the Clone Wars, Saw Gerrera was a soldier for the cause of freedom and was willing to do anything to secure it — including leading a mission deep into Imperial territory. At stake: a source of information that would provide a tactical advantage that could shift the balance of power in the Rebels’ favor! But is the price to be paid for that information too high?”

It’s actually a little surprising Marvel hasn’t chosen to tell a slightly different story; we still don’t know why Saw and his Partisans wound up choosing Jedha itself as their base of operations. Star Wars Rebels made it clear that Saw was on the trail of the Death Star (a plot Andor didn’t actually run with, but was largely ignored by the rebels. It’s possible Lucasfilm still intend to explore this elsewhere.

Secrets of the Guardians of the Whills Revealed

image courtesy of lucasfilm

Last of a sect known as the Guardians of the Whills, Chirrut Imwe and Baze Malbus were stand-outs from Rogue One. Their backstories have only been explored a little, with tie-ins focusing on individual adventures. This is largely because it took Lucasfilm time to decide what to do with the Force tradition itself – until Star Wars: The High Republic Phase Two, which explored their traditions, history, and past relationship with the Jedi. The time is ripe for revisiting Chirrut and Baze. Here’s the official synopsis for Rogue One – Guardians of the Whills #1, by Stephanie Phillips and Kieran McKeown (releasing August):

“Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe attempt a covert mission to sabotage a kyber mine that has been overtaken by Imperial forces. But when something unexpected stands between them and their objective, the mission becomes far more complicated than they expected. To succeed, faith will be tested and an impossible choice must be made!”

There’s Even A Darth Vader One-Shot

image courtesy of marvel comics

Finally, Darth Vader’s fan-pleasing Rogue One cameo is being honored in a one-shot by Chris Condon and Luke Ross. Here’s the official synopsis for Rogue One – Darth Vader #1, on sale in September:

“Director Orson Krennic’s negotiations with the gem-rich planet of Harreld have hit a standstill. Its leader, Harqque, refuses to allow the Empire to mine its rare kyber deposits for use in the Death Star’s deadly super laser. But when the Emperor catches wind of Krennic’s failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte – Darth Vader – to ply the kyber from Harqque by any means necessary.”

