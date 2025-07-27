Every Live-Action Star Wars Show Ranked, Worst To Best

To date, Star Wars has released seven live-action TV shows on Disney+, and some are a lot better than others. The launch of Disney+ in 2019 kick-started Star Wars’ endeavors on the streaming platform, beginning with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and continuing with a variety of series — both limited and recurring. Some of Star Wars’ live-action shows function as contained stories whereas others pull material from other projects. In either case, the franchise has delivered memorable highlights and disappointing failures over the last six years.

Star Wars fans are constantly debating where each project ranks, and following the conclusion of Star Wars: Andor, a definitive hierarchy of live-action shows is clear. The following live-action Star Wars shows are ranked from worst to best according to their overall quality.

7) The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett swings and misses at the opportunity to make up for the titular bounty hunter’s long-standing underdevelopment. Temuera Morrison seamlessly sells an aged Boba Fett as the elite and unflappable bounty hunter he was always meant to be, but a painfully unfocused narrative proves The Book of Boba Fett‘s downfall. Instead of maintaining a close focus on Boba’s business with the Tusken Raiders, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and others on Tatooine, the show dramatically shifts its story to incorporate Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and more characters that probably should have been saved for another project. As a result, Boba becomes a side character in his own show, and The Book of Boba Fett devolves into an incoherent mess.

6) Skeleton Crew

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew deserves credit for attempting a totally different story away from legacy characters and reused plot lines, though in the end, it’s only mediocre. The idea of a group of kids embarking on an outer space adventure away from their clandestine home planet sounds like fun, yet, somehow Skeleton Crew is really boring. The episodes drag on as the show’s mystery doesn’t turn out as engaging as it initially appears. Meanwhile, Skeleton Crew‘s lack of a real connection to the Star Wars universe at large renders it far from compulsory to watch. The series still has a charming band of characters going for it — namely the Myykian youngling Neel, (Robert Timothy Smith). Even so, most viewers likely won’t find too much to be thrilled about in Skeleton Crew.

5) Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars fans were rightfully ecstatic to see Ewan McGregor portray Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in almost two decades. Even so, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi struggles to justify its existence. Filling in the gap between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, the show sends its main character and a young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) on the run from the Empire. Obi-Wan Kenobi technically doesn’t retcon future Star Wars events, however many of its character interactions and plot threads seem forced. Despite a few standout moments like Obi-Wan and Darth Vader’s (Hayden Christensen) duels, the show still feels unnecessary and hasn’t aged as a memorable piece of Star Wars media.

4) The Acolyte

Star Wars: The Acolyte introduces a fascinating and previously unexplored realm of the franchise. What begins as a mystery involving a former Jedi Padawan, her estranged identical twin, and a murder paves the way for remarkable revelations about the Force and reflections about the Jedi. The Acolyte‘s intriguing concept and brand new cast of characters inject a breath of fresh air into Star Wars, though the show needed more episodes to develop its story. Sadly, Lucasfilm and Disney opted not to greenlight a second season, which leaves The Acolyte in a state of unfulfilled potential. Still, the series’ eight episodes provide a good deal of entertainment and a unique look into the supernatural side of Star Wars.

3) Ahsoka

The long-awaited live-action solo venture of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) finally arrived with Star Wars: Ahsoka, and it does not disappoint. In its first season, the series details the titular Jedi Knight’s adventures following the Empire’s defeat in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. In addition to Ahsoka, viewers get to see live-action versions of other animated Star Wars characters, such as Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Surprisingly, Ahsoka doesn’t let fan service get in the way of telling a great story, as the brief appearances of Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) only serve to further develop Ahsoka’s journey in the present. Ahsoka‘s solid foundation of compelling characters and their various storylines come together to create one of the best live-action Star Wars shows, which promises an exciting Season 2.

2) The Mandalorian

The first live-action Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ is still exceptional. Each of The Mandalorian‘s three seasons fixates on a unique story against the backdrop of Din Djarin’s bounty hunting and babysitting duties with Grogu. From facing off against the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to helping Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) lead the restoration of Mandalore, Djarin’s journey is riveting to watch. Brimming with interesting supporting characters, exhilarating action, and plenty of heartwarming moments, The Mandalorian represents Star Wars television near its peak. The Season 2 finale’s Luke Skywalker cameo remains the show’s only blemish, but generally, The Mandalorian‘s commitment to spotlighting new and unconventional Star Wars characters stands out as its biggest strength.

1) Andor

A prequel to the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Andor is a masterful work of science fiction that transcends the greatness of Star Wars. The spark of rebellion begins to ignite over the course of the series’ two seasons as Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) finds himself increasingly embroiled in a large-scale effort to overthrow the Empire. Andor‘s array of layered characters, gripping drama, and meaningful stories cement it as the best live-action Star Wars show. A detailed portrait of resistance to a fascist regime, Andor deftly weaves deeply personal stories into its overarching narrative. Rogue One was already an outstanding Star Wars project, but Andor completely blows it out of the water.

All of these entries are available to stream on Disney+.