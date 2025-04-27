How Star Wars Comics Made an Obscure Prequel Character Into One of the Best in the Franchise

Outside media has done wonders for my beloved Star Wars Prequel Trilogy. The animated Star Wars Clone Wars shows and tie-in novels help elevate the Prequel Trilogy’s storyline, helping establish core themes and messaging that the films fumbled. While I always loved the trilogy (except maybe Attack of the Clones), other writers and creators were able to build on what George Lucas created and enhance it. The Marvel comics and latest novels continue this trend of “fixing” these issues found in the prequels, specifically when it comes to certain characters. Greg Pak’s Darth Vader comics brought in a character who was a blank slate in the prequels and expanded her role to become one of the more interesting characters in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sabe was one of the handmaidens for Queen Padme Amidala in The Phantom Menace. The character would switch places with Padme to serve as a decoy queen and was notoriously played by Keira Knightley in the film. Her greatest source of fame in the movie was that audiences genuinely couldn’t tell her or Natalie Portman, Padme, apart when the two would switch. However, that changed with E. K. Johnston’s Queen trilogy books starring Padme, fleshing out the former queen and her handmaidens, including Sabe. Pak would continue Sabe’s journey in his comics, transforming her into a more complex character far different than Padme.

Sabe, The Queen’s Shadow

Marvel

Sabe didn’t have much personality in The Phantom Menace, though, in fairness, neither did most other characters. She was Padme’s decoy, wearing the Queen’s makeup and clothing during times Padme wanted to hide among her handmaidens. Johnston expanded Sabe’s personality in her novels, showing the character extremely loyal to Padme throughout her career. Her loyalty to Padme brought her into conflict with Darth Vader, leading to an unorthodox relationship.

Pak’s Darth Vader comics took place between Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, many years after Padme’s death and the beginning of the Empire’s reign. Darth Vader discovered her during his trek to locate those who knew about Luke’s existence. Sabe initially believed Vader was the one who murdered Padme and vowed to end him in retaliation. However, Sabe researched Padme’s death, finding a hologram of Padme’s last words and deducing that Vader is Anakin. Sabe then vowed to stick by Vader’s side to prove Padme’s last words are correct – that there is still good in Anakin.

Sabe Gives Vader a Second Chance With Padme

Marvel

Sabe and Vader formed an uneasy alliance. Sabe served as Vader’s conscience, pushing him to do the right thing. On the other hand, Vader wanted to corrupt her to the dark side so that he would finally have an essence of Padme on his side rather than rejecting him. He wanted to prove that Sabe was no different than him, that she wanted power to keep peace, a prospect she continuously rejected.

Their unconventional relationship is the highlight of Pak’s Darth Vader run, showcasing Sabe as a deeply complex and conflicted character. She is more aggressive and no-nonsense than Padme, spotlighting a clear difference between the two women. She is more willing to go the extra mile to accomplish a mission, yet she still retains much of the compassion that defined Padme. Pak builds on top of Johnston’s novels to make Sabe a richer character, not turning her into a literal Padme clone like in The Phantom Menace.

Saber and Vader’s Dynamic Was Fascinating

Marvel

Sabe and Darth Vader are motivated to work with each other out of love for Padme. Sabe is desperate to prove her dying queen’s last words right, that she is willing to go to great lengths to accomplish it, whereas Vader wants a part of Padme to be as corrupted as he is now. They formed attachments to one another, with Vader riding into a sandstorm to save her, while she abandons her fellow handmaidens to return to him. Their desperate attempts to keep Padme with them forced both partners to stay together for as long as they did.

Eventually, Sabe rejects Vader, leaving the Empire for good before she can become fully corrupted. Pak’s Darth Vader comics are never as exciting when she isn’t part of the main story. Her story also feels far from done, with Darth Vader #50 from 2024 hinting she’s still out there, continuing to fight for Padme’s ideals. Even though she’s a character that has existed since 1999, it is only now that Sabe feels like she’s a character who can stand on her own.