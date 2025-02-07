Kylo Ren Investigates Darth Vader’s Origin Story (Will Watto Survive?)

Does Darth Vader really seek revenge and kill Watto? Star Wars fans will soon find out in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2. The comic features Kylo Ren as he journeys to Tatooine to learn more about his legendary grandfather, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader. The comic has already been in the news after first look pages released in January revealed images of Darth Vader seemingly murdering Watto. There’s a lot of history between Darth Vader and the Toydarian. We first met a young Anakin and his mother Shmi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, where they were slaves in possession of Watto. If you want to find out what happens between Vader and Watto, Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2 is where it all goes down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive lettered preview of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2 by Charles Soule and Luke Ross. It begins with Kylo Ren getting a tour of Tatooine from Vanee, who served Darth Vader during the Empire’s reign. Kylo calls Tatooine a “nowhere planet,” but Vanee tries to show Kylo how the desert planet holds so much rich history in his family. Tatooine is where Vader met Padme, who later became his wife, where he was recruited by the Jedi Order, and where he lost his mother.

Does Darth Vader kill Watto?

We get the infamous scene of Anakin Skywalker hunting and slaying the Tusken Raiders who killed his mother. It’s where Anakin first harnessed the power of the Dark Side. “Do not dismiss this place, Kylo Ren,” Vanee says. “Tatooine is important.” Vanee has access to this information because he used Vader’s security codes to access Emperor Palpatine’s files. Next, Vanee takes Kylo to the arena of Mos Espa, where Anakin became the first human to win the Boonta Eve Classic as a slave at the age of 9. Fans will remember this as the infamous pod racing scene in The Phantom Menace.

This appears to be the moment that Kylo discovers that his grandfather was a slave. While we don’t get to see the scene between Darth Vader and Watto in the preview, it helps set the stage for that tension-filled confrontation. The legacy of Vader looms large over Kylo Ren, and that will be apparently clear as Star Wars: Legacy of Vader continues.

The description of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader reads, “A RETURN TO TATOOINE! KYLO REN seeks out the home planet of his grandfather, ANAKIN SKYWALKER! The young tyrant must go up against GARDULLA THE HUTT and her guards…and a RANCOR! What secrets of the past blow in the harsh sands of MOS ESPA?”

Fans have already gotten behind Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, with the first issue returning to shops with a second printing on March 19th. That’s a week after Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #2 goes on sale March 12th. The exclusive preview can be found below.