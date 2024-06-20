Star Wars, Darth Vader Finales Announced

Marvel Comics' current era of Star Wars comics era is at its end. After five years of stories set in the one year between Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, including ongoing series Star Wars, Star Wars: Darth Vader, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, Marvel will cap its current like with two oversized, 50-page finales: Star Wars #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra and Star Wars: Bounty Hunters having previously concluded). Additionally, Marvel Comics teased it will reveal a new line of Star Wars comics, set during a different era in the Star Wars timeline. in the "coming weeks."

According to the issue descriptions in Marvel's press release, "In Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov's STAR WARS #50, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker must teach his student Ben Solo a powerful lesson about the true balance between Light and Dark! He offers up a tale from the days of the Rebel Alliance that touches on multiple eras of Star Wars history, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible climax!

(Photo: Star Wars #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 connecting covers. - Marvel Comics)

"Then, acclaimed writer Greg Pak closes out the longest-running Darth Vader comic series ever alongside artist Raffaele Ienco and more in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #50. Pak's run reaches its stunning conclusion as the Dark Heart of the Sith comes full circle! Darth Vader finally unleashes the unfathomable power he's accumulated through the Schism Imperial against the only person in the galaxy he hates more than he hates himself – Emperor Palpatine! Also featuring the final twists in the saga for key characters like Luke, Leia, Sabé, Ochi, the droid ZED-6-7, Sly Moore, the members of the Schism Imperial and more!"

This era of Marvel's Star Wars comics has been an eventful one. It saw the reintroduction of Qi'ra, the Solo: A Star Wars Story character played by Emilia Clarke, into the original trilogy era during the War of the Bounty Hunters event. This led to the Crimson Reign and Hidden Empire storylines that ran through the entire Star Wars line. One final event, Dark Droids, ran through Marvel's Star Wars comics in late 2023.

Star Wars #50 and Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 both go on sale in September. You can see the main covers by Leinil Francis Yu for both issues below.

(Photo: Star Wars #50 cover - Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #50

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Connecting Variant Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 9/11

(Photo: Marvel Comics)