Star Wars: First Wave of High Republic Books and Comics Announced

The first official details surrounding “Project Luminous” have officially been revealed, and they certainly hint at a bold new era of storytelling for the Star Wars universe. The publishing initiative was formally announced on Monday night, revealing multiple new books and comic books that will be coming to the Star Wars canon. The new material is confirmed to be set in the “High Republic” era, 200 years before the events of the prequel trilogy.

“Star Wars: The High Republic features the Jedi as we’ve always wanted to see them — as true guardians of peace and justice. This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi and the Galactic Republic are at their height. But of course, into this glorious new era something wicked this way comes,” Lucasfilm publishing creative director Michael Siglain said in a statement. “This initiative will give readers young and old a new corner of the galaxy to explore through rich, meaningful stories. Plus, readers will learn what scares the Jedi.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was a golden age for the Jedi, and also a time of galactic expansion in the Outer Rim. So expect there to be rich tales of exploration; charting out the galaxy, meeting new cultures, and discovering what pioneer life in the Outer Rim was like. This is an incredible sandbox for our storytellers to play in, both within publishing and beyond, and we can’t wait to see the great fiction they build within it,” says Lucasfilm vice president, franchise content and strategy James Waugh.

So, what’s included in the first “Phase” of Star Wars: The High Republic? Read on to find out…

Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark

Written by: Claudia Gray (Bloodline, Leia: Princess of Alderaan, and Lost Stars) / See on Amazon

Padawan Reath Silas is being sent from the cosmopolitan galactic capital of Coruscant to the undeveloped frontier—and he couldn’t be less happy about it. He’d rather stay at the Jedi Temple, studying the archives. But when the ship he’s traveling on is knocked out of hyperspace in a galactic-wide disaster, Reath finds himself at the center of the action. The Jedi and their traveling companions find refuge on what appears to be an abandoned space station. But then strange things start happening, leading the Jedi to investigate the truth behind the mysterious station, a truth that could end in tragedy…

Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage

Written by: Justina Ireland (Lando’s Luck, Spark of the Resistance) / See on Amazon

When a transport ship is abruptly kicked out of hyperspace as part of a galaxy-wide disaster, newly-minted teen Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, a young Padawan, an audacious tech-kid, and the son of an ambassador are stranded on a jungle moon where they must work together to survive both the dangerous terrain and a hidden danger lurking in the shadows….

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures

Written by: Daniel Jose Older (Last Shot, From a Certain Point of View)

The IDW Publishing comic series will reportedly follow a group of younger characters, as they learn about the Jedi and the Nihil.

Star Wars: The High Republic

Written by: Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures, Tales from Vader’s Castle)

The ongoing Marvel Comics series will take place on the Starlight Beacon, a space station that plays a role in both the Jedi and the Nihil’s stories.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi

Written by: Charles Soule (Poe Dameron, The Rise of Kylo Ren) / See on Amazon

“The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. Until…”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.