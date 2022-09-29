Starfox Pushes the Power of Love as the World Ends in Marvel's Judgment Day (Exclusive)

One of the surprise characters to get involved in A.X.E.: Judgment Day is Starfox, the younger brother of Thanos. Starfox is a member of the Eternals, who began Judgment Day in a war against the X-Men and mutants that was started by Prime Eternal Druig. Members of the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals worked together to turn the Avengers headquarters, a dead Celestial, into a living god called the Progenitor. The Celestial judged everyone on Earth in 24 hours, leading Eternals' Sersi and Jack of Knives to free Starfox so he could use his emotion-based powers to bring love into the world. However, the Progenitor still failed the Earth and started to go about destroying the Earth. Where does that leave Starfox? We're about to see in another Judgment Day tie-in.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Starfox #1 by Kieron Gillen, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Frank William, and VC's Joe Sabino. Gillen is the writer of the main Judgment Day series, where he reintroduced Starfox in a cliffhanger ending. The preview begins with a quick glimpse back at Starfox and Thanos' home planet of Titan, where their parents A'Lars and Sui-San are debating having another child after having to deal with Thanos. Of course, this child grew up to become Eros, aka Starfox.

Sui-San claims Starfox will prove "eternal love can flourish eternal and carry eternal fruit." Basically, how love can conquer death. We fast-forward to the present-day in Paris, 12+ hours after the Progenitor passed its final judgment over Earth. Starfox soars through the sky as explosions erupt all over Paris. He uses his emotional powers to calm innocent bystanders, promising everyone that they will get through this catastrophe. He also reminisces over how he refused to his gift to change the world's heart and pass the Progenitor's test.

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was "What about Eros?" Kieron Gillen told ComicBook.com via email. "I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through. Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

You can find the preview of A.X.E.: Starfox #1 below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 5th.