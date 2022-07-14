Starfox, Thanos' Brother, Enters Marvel's Event Series in Judgment Day One-Shot (Exclusive)

The Marvel event series A.X.E.: Judgment Day is recruiting Thanos' brother, Starfox, for a one-shot this fall. ComicBook.com can exclusively announce A.X.E.: Starfox #1, from the creative team of Judgment Day mastermind, Kieron Gillen, and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo. The one-shot follows Eros the Eternal as he gets involved in the event shenanigans. Fans last saw Starfox in the 2018-2019 Guardians of the Galaxy story arc "The Final Gauntlet," where Eros unintentionally helped bring Thanos back to life. Unfortunately, Starfox died in the process, but the Eternals have a knack for cheating death.

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was "What about Eros?" Kieron Gillen told ComicBook.com via email. "I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no-one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through. Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

Starfox made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021's Eternals, where he appeared in the film's post-credits scene portrayed by Harry Styles. As for what else Marvel has cooked up for Judgment Day, you can check out ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of the first issue here.

"Honestly, for me, speaking as a reader as much as a writer, there's nothing worse than an event that comes out of nowhere," Gillen said about Judgment Day in a previous interview with Popverse. "It had to come from the books. So yeah, I was looking at the Avengers, what Jason [Aaron] has built in the mythology there. I was looking at the X-Books, the secrets of Krakoa coming to light, and I was looking at what I was doing in Eternals, which dances with both of them, the various tensions in Eternal society there. And now, that's stuff going to blow up. It's just that kind of 'Oh, look, these are three logical strains that are intersecting, let's then bring them forth and see what happens with them.'"

You can find the covers for A.X.E.: Starfox #1 below. The issue goes on sale October 5th.

A.X.E.: STARFOX #1

KIERON GILLEN (W) • DANIELE DI NICUOLO (A) • Cover by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Variant cover by KEVIN WADA

AN A.X.E. TIE-IN!

Eros the Eternal! Starfox of Titan! The equal of his brother Thanos, matching his achievements every step of the... What? Oh. But you know what they say. Come the hour, come the...intergalactic layabout who'd rather have a drink? At least if this is Judgment Day, he won't be around for a hangover tomorrow.