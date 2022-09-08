Judgment Day Recruits Starfox to End the Marvel Event With Love (Exclusive)

According to Starfox, the solution to the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals ending A.X.E.: Judgment Day is for love to win the day. Marvel's Judgment Day event series is living up to its title, with the revived Celestial named Progenitor announcing that it will judge every person on Planet Earth, including humans, heroes, mutants, Eternals, and Deviants. Our heroes are quickly assembling to come up with a plan to stop Progenitor, with Sersi and Jack of Knives freeing Starfox from his Exclusion prison. The idea is to use Starfox's emotion-based powers to take control of the Progenitor, though he has been cooking up another plan.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #4 by Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. It finds the citizens of Earth rioting in the streets ahead of their individual judgments by Progenitor. Captain America is at the X-Men's Treehouse base in New York City, attempting to help ease tensions. Even the Sentinel of Liberty can't decrease the hatred that's festering in the air, especially after Captain America failed his test in Judgment Day #3.

Back at Avengers Mountain, Iron Man, Sersi, Ajak, Makkari, Phastos, and Mister Sinister go over their plan to have Starfox connect to Progenitor to broadcast peace and love across the planet. After the world fakes being in love, they can pass their tests until they figure out how to deal with the Celestial. However, Starfox disagrees. He believes he'll fail his judgment if he uses his powers in this manner. "If we can't pass this test, we deserve to fail," Starfox says. "If we don't believe love can win, what's the point?"

Starfox has a better idea, though what that is exactly won't be fully revealed until Judgment Day #4 comes out next week. Thanos' brother will be the focus of his own Judgment Day tie-in. A.X.E.: Starfox #1 is a one-shot from Judgment Day mastermind Kieron Gillen and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo.

"Having done so much work with Thanos and the Eternals' shared history, the most common recurring question was "What about Eros?" Kieron Gillen told ComicBook.com via email. "I smiled enigmatically, which everyone missed, because no-one is in my house, watching my response, except my cats. I really should have thought that through. Anyway: as the world falls into hell, I finally reveal all. The world, more than ever, needs love. Can Eros finally live up to all the hopes he embodies?"

The exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #4 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 14th.