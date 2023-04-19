Superboy: Man of Tomorrow #1 Review: Conner Underwhelms in a Much-Anticipated Return

Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1 finally gives one of DC's least appreciated Kryptonians—Conner Kent—a chance to shine and in many respects it's something that is both perfectly timed and somehow out of place. In the larger DC continuity, now is a rich time for the Superman family, with Superman back on Earth in the wake of the Warworld Saga and with Jon Kent stepping up and into the Superman mantle in his own right. Even Supergirl has been on the rise, which positions the House of El for a lot of higher profile stories and thus, creates a great space for Conner's tale of finding his own place within the larger tapestry of things. But the flip side of that is we're already dealing with a crowded sky, as it were and, more than that, tales of Kryptonian self-discovery have also been done and done very recently which has the net result of Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1 feeling like art imitating life with the comic itself feeling like Conner: just a touch of out of place.

The comic book, written by Kenny Porter with art and colors by Jahnoy Lindsay, starts by leaning hard into the "Conner doesn't quite fit in" of it all – having Superboy try responding to threats while on a coffee run to Metropolis only to find his services aren't needed when Clark, Jon and Kara already have it under control. More than that, Conner visibly doesn't fit in. While his look has always been a bit different than the rest of the House of El, Lindsay's art leans hard into a 90s aesthetic for Conner. He sticks out like a sore thumb and—in the politest way possible—comes off as the superhero likely to be chosen last for good guy dodgeball. In short order, Conner heads back to Smallville feeling sorry for himself before getting the great idea to go to the Fortress and seek out somewhere that he can help, which impulsively takes him off Earth where he is just as quickly overwhelmed.

Functionally, it's a light and enjoyable read. Conner's impulsivity and shaky self-image has a sense of authentic vulnerability which is nice, but the issue also feels familiar, like we've been here before. The issue very much feels like they took the general idea for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and said, "what if we made this less serious and a bit more goofy?" but in doing so, strips some of the goodwill a reader might have for Conner. He comes across as cocky and it's hard to want to root for him or even want him to succeed as he, at times, seems overpowered and abrasive. For readers who are already familiar with Conner, you'll be willing to go along for the ride (despite the issue largely skirting past his history) but if you're new to the character, it's a much harder sell. The debut doesn't exactly land on the best attention-grab for the next issue, either.

Art-wise, the book is enjoyable, but again, there's a lot of play for nostalgia and it doesn't always hit its mark. There are also some odd inconsistencies with how Conner's characterized in regards to age. One panel will have him looking like a young adult while the next will depict him as almost boyish. In both cases, the art is nice, but it's the whiplash between the two "ages" as it were that is difficult to follow. Is he a child? Is he an adult? Should we care? It's a lot to take in, particularly considering the actual written portrayal throughout.

Overall, Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow #1 isn't a bad comic. It's an easy read and it's one that fans of Conner Kent will be excited about as it's nice to see the character back in action and in his own story. Unfortunately, it's a story that feels like it needs a more focused direction. For a character with an interesting history and a lot of creative potential, this recycled premise from another Superman family story done better may not be the right way to go.

Published by DC Comics

On April 18, 2023

Written by Kenny Porter

Art by Jahnoy Lindsay

Colors by Jahnoy Lindsay

Letters by Lucas Gattoni

Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay