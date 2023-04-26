Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 4/26/2023

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, Dynamite, and more. The review blurbs you'll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Green Arrow #1, Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1, and Deep Cuts #1. Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole or half number out of five; that's it! If you'd like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

DC #1 ACTION COMICS #1054 This might be the best issue of Action Comics in recent memory – and that holds true across not just the main story, but one of the secondary stories as well. Action Comics #1054 sees Superman face off with Metallo and marks a turning point for the latter while not only reinforcing everything that makes Superman the hero he is, but setting the stage for the real conflict that this storyline has been promising. Superman, in dealing with Metallo, offers the foe not just grace but his help in finding and rescuing his sister despite the threat Metallo has just made on the Super Twins, but he does it without ignoring the harm Metallo has caused. It's solid writing that shows a keen understanding of Superman on a fundamental level and while the art falls in a "good enough" category, there are a couple of panels at the end of the story that drive home the threat with the return of a more terrifying foe. As for the secondary stories, "Lois & Clark 2"'s entry is very predictable, but even at that the obvious twist feels poorly constructed. The real winner of the two secondary stories is "Steel: Engineer of Tomorrow" which somehow puts together nonstop action and a lot of heart while setting the stage for something more exciting. It's a real delight. Overall, solid issue from cover to cover. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4 out of 5 BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #6 Blue Beetle: Graduation Day lives up to its name with a captivating finale that sets the stage for many more stories to come. Graduation Day feels like Jaime's true next step as a hero, and the discovery of meaningful purpose moves the person beneath the mask forward as well. Writer Josh Trujillo expertly utilizes Superman to magnify throughout the issue, and his continued faith in Jaime parallels Jaime's own inner confidence in not just abilities but his judgement. Artist Adrian Gutierrez, colorist Will Quintana, and letterer Lucas Gattoni's work is stunning from beginning to end, and it would seem this team was born to work on a Blue Beetle series. The artwork crackles with energy and the colors pop off the page, and the expressive lettering makes every word hit with impact. The work on Beetle alone is laudable, but Superman, Starfire, Green Lantern, Dynastes, and Nitida are all just as impressive. A new status quo feels like it brings things full circle and yet opens up new horizons for all involved, and I cannot wait to jump right back into this truly mesmerizing world. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 5 out of 5 DETECTIVE COMICS #1071 Detective Comics provides the full backstory of the Orgham line and its ties to both the League of Assassins and another surprising DC villain. It's a fine reveal and helps click many of the little mysteries and oddities surrounding this extended arc into place. My only qualm about Ram V's strange arc is that it sometimes meanders, which makes the ultimate reveals a little less impactful. For instance, the League of Assassins/Orgham connection was revealed last issue, which made the more fleshed out details feel a bit more extraneous as the series ramps up to a big story crescendo. Still, this is a great series and a fun and weird ride. Definitely, an unforgettable Batman story. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 GREEN ARROW #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Green Arrow is back in a new ongoing series, and it's already shaping up to be an all-timer for longtime fans of the Emerald Archer. It's been a few years since DC had a Green Arrow series on newsstands, though Oliver Queen has kept busy while appearing in titles like Justice League and Checkmate. It seems to be an intentional strategy, so that when a new Green Arrow series launched, fans would have nothing to complain about. While there could be moments where new readers don't know the whole backstory of characters, Green Arrow #1 manages to give enough subtext that any information lost doesn't diminish the overall story. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 HARLEY QUINN #29 Harley Quinn #27 set Tini Howard's run with Harley off on a sort of chaotic and weird tone, and while Harley Quinn #28 is equally as weird, the story is starting to come together with a real sense of threat and challenge while also taking the opportunity to dive into Harley as an introspective and growingly self-aware character. Faced with a real threat to reality and thus, sent into a crisis of her own, Harley seeks out a way to protect herself and the world while she figures out how to best address it and in the process, not only interacts with Zatanna (always fun) but ends up with some real lessons about the nature of being a hero and what that means when you're Harley Quinn. Marvel #1 ALIEN #1 The strength in this new Alien series is that its characters are classically blue-collar style workers that are stuck in what will no doubt be a precarious place because of corporate greed and oversight, but this time with the added wrinkle that they're all a family too. Writer Declan Shalvey is quick to establish these new characters in a satisfying way, making this feel totally new from any other recent Alien comic series. Artist Andrea Broccardo does good work with the interiors, though there are times where tonally the main family seem to not be in the same story as Xenomorphs, which are presented as fans would expect. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 AVENGERS BEYOND #2 When you read a comic book, and the first thing you think is "Am I still reading the same series?" it might not be the best sign. Avengers Beyond is a strange jaunt into a side story that focuses on the return of the Beyonder, only he doesn't appear at all in this second outing. The final page of the first issue almost feels as though it was completely forgotten about until the final page of this issue simply reiterates what the initial issue stated! Drew Landy as the writer here drowns the proceeding in exposition, leaving nothing to the imagination, and making the story that much worse for it. This series feels like its having one of the biggest identity crisises in the comic book world this year and luckily, it's one that you can avoid. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1.5 out of 5 BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN #3 Three issues in, this new chapter for Betsy Braddock seems to have found even more of its stride, combining the ongoing conflict against Morgan Le Fay with some endearing family rapport. Tini Howard's script has some genuinely great moments for Betsy, Rachel, and company, which balance each characters' sense of responsibility and destiny swimmingly. Vasco Georgiev's art has some uncanny moments, but they are vastly outweighed by clever panel construction and whimsy. I'm definitely excited to see where things go next. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12 There's just something gratifying about seeing artwork by R.B. Silva and Jesus Aburtov. "Cold War" wouldn't be complete without seeing the duo back again to illustrate the adventures of Sam Wilson's Captain America. Tochi Onyebuchi also cleverly slips in some tension between Sam and Steve Rogers, which will eventually boil over in the later chapters of the event. There are a lot of moving parts to keep track of, but ultimately it succeeds in showing the different story arcs at play. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 CLOBBERIN' TIME #2 The Thing arrives to Krakoa and hijinks ensue in Clobberin' Time #2. All of the most obvious qualities from the first issue remain in an irreverent team-up between Ben Grimm and Logan with plenty of gags and some of the most viscerally thrilling action sequences put to the pages of Marvel Comics this year. The covers frightening imagining of The Things individual rocks being pried forward is realized along with plenty of additional body horror that plays upon Wolverine's healing factor. Fans of Steve Skroce's style will not be disappointed by what they find here. However, compared to the high bar set by Clobberin' Time #1, this sophomore outing struggles a bit more to make its non-action sequences pop with a few more jokes falling flat. The continuation of a mysterious, time-traveling villain offers more clues for readers, but the antagonist remains a deus ex machina to drive excuses for absurd Marvel Team-Up-style stories showcasing one of the medium's modern greats. This villain succeeds in that aspect of his mission, at least. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #10 Daredevil #10 draws Matt and Elektra's experiment with rehabilitation to a permanent close in an issue filled with epic tragedy targeting the underlying premises of the superhero genre. There's no moral instruction to be found in a cadre of colorful superheroes arriving to pummel the series' heroes—ones who just made mighty sacrifices to save a child's life and perhaps the world along with it—because they value putting those individuals in cages before anything else. And Daredevil makes that position clear, resulting in even Spider-Man looking like an absolute fool, although to the series credit it remains critical of its own protagonist as well. The visual sturm und drang of this sweeping onslaught and fall for greater aspirations meets the terrible underlying sadness of the moment, and even lands on a note that could be used to conclude this powerful run. Marvel #2 DOCTOR STRANGE #2 Stephen and Clea Strange go on one of their most haphazard adventures yet as MacKay's script embraces Marvel's most arcane plot devices. Featuring cameos from some of the Sorcerer Supreme's most notorious opponents in Nightmare, this story is being woven into another murderous whodunnit. That's both exciting and uninspiring as so far, it's different from the "Death of Doctor Strange" but not by much. With just a few wrong turns, this story could end up being one of Marvel's biggest redundancies. Trying to predict the future aside, Doctor Strange #2 does a lot of the heavy lifting required to establish an elaborate story and it does an exceptional job of it at that. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: BANE OF BLASTAAR #1 Guardians of the Galaxy: Bane of Blastaar makes its debut this week, and sadly, it is a rather lackluster outing. The comic follows our guardians on another wild mission with Nova on hand, but its introduction is a slog. The dialogue between characters is sometimes impossible to track, but in its final pages, the new series begins to pull some punches. So as this new Marvel tale unfolds, prepare yourself for a slow start. -- Megan Peters Rating: 2 out of 5 HULK #14 When this "Starship Hulk" story first began, it felt like a saga that could overstay its welcome rather quickly. It stuck around entirely too long, spiraling into a mass of nonsense and unreadable action. It's nearly impossible to tell what's happening on any given page of this issue, though Ottley always had a near impossible task trying to tie a bow on everything that came before. Thankfully, this tale is over, and Hulk can begin a new with a (hopefully) more delicately planned direction. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 1.5 out of 5 THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #5 Tony Stark's insurmountable journey continues as the invincible Iron Man falls into an even deeper hole. Duggan's relentless in his punishment of Stark, putting the character into a corner that he may not escape from. This issue is dark, deeply personal, and downright rude to Stark in all of the best ways. This uphill battle is one only Iron Man could climb, and it's not looking too good for the Avenger. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #5 Mary Jane & Black Cat has followed a familiar heist mode that writer Jed MacKay has employed many times before, but the formula remains successful because of how the Black Cat miniseries and one-shots consistently build upon familiar Marvel Comics lore to develop characters and deliver twists; this comic is no exception. The friendship between Mary Jane and Black Cat is made to be far more dramatic and interesting after they've resolved their internal conflict – witnessing them play off of one another throughout the climactic battle and even afterward is thrilling and often humorous. There are plenty of excuses to showcase the sprawling legions of Limbo in battle within that climax, too, and it makes for some of the most fun, hellish images to emerge from "Dark Web." Spider-Man fans won't even miss the wallcrawler when these two share the page, and MacKay once again leaves readers craving more Black Cat (and Mary Jane) tales. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON #5 The conclusion to this new Monica Rambeau series has a fine conclusion, but takes a little too long in getting there. Writer Eve L. Ewing is clearly eager to get to the final half of this issue, which is the entire series at its best, but the setup to get there leaves something to be desired. Artist Luca Maresca and colorist Carlos Lopez work in those final eleven pages is some of its best, blending the history of the titular hero and her unlimited power potential into unique panel-free pages. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 BEHOLD, BEHEMOTH #5 Behold, Behemoth #5 concludes "Book One" in what may become a much longer saga and finds its best moments in that ending. The connections between different timelines and definition of various antagonistic roles remains somewhat jumbled in a sprawling mythos rushing to tell a complete story, but the emotions and motives surrounding Greyson and his problematic ward are clear enough to provide them with a satisfying conclusion. Much of what's addressed are broad sweeps of purpose and persistence tied to a worsening world or mental health, but the bromides are kind enough to avoid feeling cheap. The greatest strength of Behold, Behemoth remains its visuals and those are well deployed in a number of splash panels and pages depicting twisted, arcane landscapes and the titular Behemoth itself. That imagery still suggesting grand adventures and lore yet to be discovered may be enough to keep readers hooked, especially if the characters and timelines continue to grow clearer in a potential "Book Two." -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 BLUE BOOK #3 Blue Book delivers a banger of a backup story, thanks to Lonnie Nadler and Jenna Cha's grotesque take on the infamous Tarrare, who lived during the French Revolution and was afflicted with an unceasing appetite. The comic is the best story to appear in Blue Book to date and finds a way to re-frame Tarrare's life story in the context of the French Revolution, which was very well done. Compared to the still painfully dull lead story (which continues to tread well-worn ground to anyone familiar with UFOlogists), Nadler and Cha show off what modern day interpretations of folk lore and "true weird" stories could be and how this book's format could produce some real gems in the future. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 3 out of 5 BULLS OF BEACON HILL #4 Bulls of Beacon Hill #4 unravels an already divided house. As our hero finds himself confronted by a gnarly past with their mom, things come to a head when they are reunited with their lover. In its final moments, this week's issue pits our man against his father in a final showdown, and the winner will get to walk away with their life in tact. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 DEAD ROMANS #2 Dead Romans #2 immediately follows the fallout from the premiere issue's carnage, putting us in the driver's seat of Honoria. The artistic style for the Image Comic by Nick Marinkovich takes a more minimalistic approach to these new "final days" of the Roman Empire and it's the highlight in the second issue. Story-wise, it could use a little more "meat on the bone" but this feels like more of a feast for the eyes in this alternate history story. If you're a history buff or are looking for a solid story that plunks readers into the story of Rome, this might definitely be worth your time. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 3 out of 5 DEEP CUTS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Deep Cuts #1 might not reinvent the wheel in regards to its storytelling, but the craftsmanship on display makes it a worthwhile read. The issue weaves the series' first, but not last, tale of the intersection between jazz and the human experience, all while introducing characters that are worth following, whether or not they pop into future issues of the anthology. There is definitely a lot of potential within these pages and some clever artistry, too. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE HARKONNEN #4 Dune: House Harkonnen #4 functions more like an illustrated history of lore than a narrative. The many characters detailed in the title all receive a check-in, but many are spaced by captions detailing multi-year leaps. Readers never invest in Duke Leto's first paramore or child because they are only shown to reveal new conflicts or threats. Each leap forward provides clear exposition but little reason to continue reading, especially as almost any reader of Dune: House Harkonnen is already well aware of how these events and lives conclude. Rabban's appearance in issue #4 merely reiterates previous events and a cruelty that's defined the character. Other Publishers #2 GRIM #10

It may seem like a simple scene, but seeing Jessica and Annabel talk woman-to-woman for multiple pages was very nice to see. Annabel delivered sage advice, and helped guide Jess along the way after losing confidence and admitting how scared she was to storm the afterlife. I never paid attention to it before, but the color contrast with just about every character wearing red and the dark, grey background was a nice touch. And just as I'm soaking up the girl power moment, the final page throws all of that out the window with a surprise swerve. I must say, well done. -- Tim Adams Rating: 5 out of 5 IMAGE! #12 Image wraps up its 30th Anniversary year-long anthology on a high note, loaded with fun little one-shots like "Dirty Deeds," "Mascots," "Chance Meeting" and "Science Dog." Geoff Johns' "Blizzard," the highlight of the anthology from its opening issue, manages to stick the landing even if I'm not quite familiar with the franchise referenced in the final panels. Reviewing this anthology for the past 12 months has left me incredibly interested in various Image comics, so mission accomplished! -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 INDIGO CHILDREN #2 Indigo Children's structure is baffling. After spending the oversized first issue speeding through a journalist's investigation into the mysterious children, its second issue is a vaporous, style-over-substance stretch introducing a second character. Despite that, readers come out knowing little about the character beyond that he's another of the Indigo Children and an architecture prodigy due to his gifts, adding up to little more than another block in the mystery box wrapped in a powerset. Now that these children are in open conflict with those that would control them, the series has begun to resemble Joshua Dysart's excellent reimagining of Valiant's Harbinger from about a decade ago. Except, Dysart filled his book with complicated young characters and steeped his story in a matching tone. By comparison, Indigo Children feels thin and sterile, with its minimalist artwork that often stumbles over its panel flow. Some pages want to slow down time with panels of glass shards falling to the floor, but because of the haphazard placement, they come off more as affectation than something purposeful. The whole thing feels hollow, a style in search of a purpose, and a mystery imploring readers to place unearned trust in the book as it unravels. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 2 out of 5 KAYA #7 Kaya #7 introduces the series' second arc and it promises to be even more rewarding than the bright, beautiful, and boisterous first outing. This time the story takes Kaya and a small party of companions into the Poison Lands – a new landscape filled with toxic green landscapes and deformed flora and fauna. The new setting radiates wonder and danger simultaneously and even suggests the ground beneath Kaya's feet may be untrustworthy. It is a wonderfully introduced new arrangement that also provides Jin an opportunity to explore his own role in the growing epic. Captured by an array of terrifically designed fearsome monsters, Jin is compelled to recall his earliest memories and faith in himself, including a gripping cliffhanger that makes the escalation in Kaya clear. Kaya has already proven itself to be one of the most visually innovative and engaging new tales in comics, and issue #7 makes it clear that the best is still ahead. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4.5 out of 5 KILLADELPHIA #30 It is not an exaggeration that if you read just one comic this week or maybe even this year, it should be Killadelphia #30. The issue sees the eagerly anticipated crossover between the title and its spinoff Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog as Nita comes to the city to be part of the fight, but the confrontation between her and James isn't the only reason this book is easily a masterpiece. It's the other story that runs along with this, a glimpse into Seesaw's life before, well, everything, in which he tells the story of someone close to him and how human cruelty and violence destroyed them. Killadelphia as a story broadly does an incredible job of balancing it's horror story with an authentic examination of the human experience, but this particular issue perhaps most soberly and beautifully addresses both the humanity and inhumanity of people. That's its brilliance: there's a lesson here and Barnes offers it up in a way that you can't help but receive it and never sacrifices story to do it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 5 out of 5 LOCAL MAN #3 Local Man somehow manages to be even more outstanding than the issues that preceded it. As Jack's newfound efforts as a hometown vigilante begin to escalate, his past and future as a 90s superhero—and an imperfect man—only grow more relevant. Tim Seeley and Tony Fleecs' work on this is nothing short of exceptional – it's reverential without ever feeling derivative, and a darn good mystery to boot. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 THE NEIGHBORS #2 The Neighbors #2 manages to add in quite a bit ore emotional depth but doesn't do much in the way of progressing the plot. We take a deep dive into Oliver's physique this issue, how he has developed what appears to be agoraphobia since his transition and how he continues to struggle with the outside world reacting to him. It's a fascinating angle, one that likely would've benefitted the introductory issue. Unfortunately, the time devoted to that takes away from the big mystery, leaving a clearly possessed (or an outright imposter) Casey to stand around with a creepy smile while nobody seems to notice. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 PLUSH #6 Plush has been a series unlike anything else I've read, and though there aren't as many surprises in the finale, that didn't keep it from delivering a brutally fulfilling conclusion. Writer Doug Wagner hits all the right notes and gives fans satisfying payoffs to the battle they've all been waiting for, and artist Daniel Hillyard, colorist Rico Renzi, and letterer Ed Dukeshire fill the issue with some of their most best and goriest work yet. The book's first two pages set the tone of what's to come brilliantly, and by the end fans will have this particular story wrapped up but will also leave the door open for future possibilities. I was kind of waiting for a big swerve or two, but that never really happened. That's a small complaint hough, and overall Plush has been an unexpected gem that I'm glad I experienced, and hopefully this isn't the last time we see this oddball crew. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 4 out of 5 STAR TREK #7 After battling a mad Klingon Emperor within a living god-city, the crew of the USS Theseus has earned a little shore leave, and they get that in Star Trek #7. Sisko and those under his command return to Deep Space 9 for an issue that allows these characters some time to breathe and be characters. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have the voices of these characters down perfectly to the point that readers may find themselves reading dialog in the voices of the actors who played them, from Avery Brooks' jazz-like line deliveries as Sisko to Gates McFadden's playful bemusement at Quark's advances as Beverly Crusher. 