Superman: Lost Miniseries Announced by DC

DC's Man of Steel is about to go on a one-of-a-kind journey. On Friday, the publisher announced Superman: Lost, a ten-issue miniseries that will be launching on March 14th. Lost will reunite writer Christopher Priest and artist Carlo Pagulayan, the Eisner-nominated team behind DC's previous Deathstroke run. The series will see Clark Kent thrown into a unique set of circumstances, after a Justice League mission leaves him suddenly stranded in space for twenty years.

"Superman: Lost has been several years in the making and it's been incredibly difficult for me to keep quiet about this," Priest said in a statement. "I am absolutely delighted to be reunited with my Deathstroke team as we explore the emotional toll a tragic loss exacts. A man of steel, from an alien species, is ultimately the most human among us. And finding his way home is only the beginning."

You can check out the solicitation for Superman: Lost #1 below, and keep scrolling to get a first look at the series!

SUPERMAN: LOST #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant covers by JOE QUESADA and LEE WEEKS

1:25 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

1:50 foil variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 10 | Variant $5.99

US ON SALE 3/14/23

SUPERMAN'S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE! After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed...or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman's 85th anniversary celebration continues with this all new blockbuster 10-issue, self-contained series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series!