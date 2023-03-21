Supernatural Crime Thriller Sins of the Salton Sea Reveals New Preview (Exclusive)

AWA Studios recently unveiled a brand new miniseries titled Sins of the Salton Sea, and we've got an exclusive preview that you can check out starting on the next slide. The new five-issue series is from the talented team of writer Ed Brisson (Old Man Logan, Batman Incorporated), artist C.P. Smith (Wolverine: Blood & Sorrow, The Resistance Universe: The Origins), and lettered Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and those who jump in will discover a crime thriller that also contains a supernatural twist. At the heart of it all is one choice, a choice that requires you to answer the question of if one child is worth risking the fate of the world.

"Exploring the riveting blend of action and horror in SINS OF THE SALTON SEA made it a lot of fun to write and it has been so exciting to see C.P. Smith's illustrations truly bring the story to life in such a dynamic way," said series writer Ed Brisson. "I'm thrilled Axel and the AWA team gave me the opportunity to tell this fast-paced and exhilarating adventure, and I hope readers love it as much as we do."

"Ed is an extraordinary talent playing to his strengths, and he's perfectly paired with C.P. Smith, whose neo-noir style brilliantly captures the tension and atmosphere of Ed's scripts. SINS OF THE SALTON SEA takes a familiar trope – a criminal looking to make one last score – and completely turns it on its head," said Axel Alonso, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of AWA Studios. "Part conspiracy thriller, part chase movie, part cult-based horror, with plenty of twists and turns to keep readers wondering, Is Wyatt doing the right thing...?"

Sins of the Salton Sea hits comic stores and on digital platforms on June 7th, and you can find the official description below. You can also check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

"Sins of the Salton Sea follows Wyatt, a professional thief living off the grid in the aftermath of a horrible tragedy, who is recruited by his brother to pull off one last job. Their target: an armored car traveling down a desolate stretch of California highway. But when it turns out that the armored car is carrying not gold bars but human cargo, Wyatt is plunged into the middle of a conflict between warring factions of a doomsday cult.

The Sons of the Salton Sea claim that it is their solemn duty to save the world by means of human sacrifice. Wyatt must decide if he will protect the boy who has come into his charge or be swayed by the cult's convincing claims that the end of the world is fast approaching."

Sins of the Salton Sea hits stores on June 7th.