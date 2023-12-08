Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146 Preview: The Road to #150 Continues

The TeeTnage Mutant Ninja Turtles are on the road to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 in ComicBook.com's exclusive preview of IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #150 will be writer Sophie Campbell's final Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue, and she's going out with a bang, setting the Turtles against the world-eating entity called Armaggon. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #145, Donatello, Venus, and Bob travel to the past to investigate Armaggon, learning only too late that his act is what creates the interdimensional creature. Making matters worse, a version of Bob from the future who serves Armaggon is now impersonating Bob in the present for reasons that are still unclear.

In this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146, Leonardo and April O'Neil realize that Donatello, Venus, and Bob are missing and fight back the creatures tpouring through the wormhole that Donatello and Venus opened. They are unaware that the future Bob is draining April's QNA and feeding to his master as Donatello, Venus, and Bob look on. You can see our preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146 below.

Campbell began writing the series with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101. Originally meant to last only 12 issues, Campbell's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles run has instead gone for 50 issues over more than four years.

"It's crazy that I was only supposed to write 12 issues at first, but now here I am almost 50 issues later," Campbell told IGN upon announcing her exit. "It's been a huge honor not only getting to write the series and these characters I love so much, but to have Kevin, Tom [Waltz], Bobby [Curnow], and the folks at Nickelodeon trust me enough to let me take the reins for this long. I never in a million years thought I'd make it this far and be able to do some of the things I did on the series, I'm still amazed at some of the things they let me get away with. It's been incredible."

She continued, "I also have to thank the readers, of course, they made it all possible, so thank you so much to everyone who kept on reading and embraced me despite having to fill Tom's big shoes. And you know what, even the people who thought I was the worst TMNT writer of all time, I want to say thank you to them, too. Just anybody who read it and had an opinion, it's all good, it's an honor to inspire that sort of energy from people. Even though I'm taking a break to work on some other stuff, I will almost definitely be back in the world of TMNT soon enough."

Campbell wrote Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146. Vincenzo Federici created the book's artwork, with Ronda Pattison providing colors and Shawn Lee lettering. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #146 goes on sale on December 20th.