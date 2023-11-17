Check Out This First Look at Diamond Select Toys's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello PVC Diorama

Diamond Select Toys has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the Donatello Deluxe PVC diorama from their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles diorama gallery. The fourth of their four Turtles, Donnie comes with his staff out and a piece of the roof, where he and his brothers are hanging out and waiting for a fight. The designs for the Turtles owe a lot to modern comics representations, with fairly human proportions and hyper-detailed muscles and expressions.

The PVC dioramas are one of Diamond's signature products, with a number of these connected-base versions coming from things like superhero teams and movie heroes.

You can see the solicitation text and images below.

TMNT Gallery Donatello Deluxe PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! Complete the four! Joining Leonardo, Raphael and Michelangelo, the Ninja Turtles' resident tech-head Donatello is the last to join the team! Now you can complete your TMNT display, either by lining them up or joining them together in a rooftop configuration! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this sculpture is made out of high-quality PVC and comes packaged in a full-color box. Designed by David Forrest of Kinetic Underground, Inc., and sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!

Diorama SRP: $75.00

Pre-orders open 11/17 on Diamondselecttoys.com

Shipping Spring 2024

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

You can watch the film now on Paramount+ or buy it on Digital.