Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reveals New Female Turtle’s Mask Color

IDW Publishing announced on Monday that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 has sold out and been sent back to press for a second printing. IDW’s Turtles series has been solid for years, but the special interest in #95 can be attributed to the surprise transformation of one of the book’s characters. SPOILERS for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 follow.

A gang war is consuming New York City in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles story “City at War.” One of the early wounded is Jennika, Splinter’s chunin in the foot clan. Karai, Splinter’s rival, impaled Jennika on a sword. Karai and her gang of mutants prevented the Turtles from taking Jennika to a hospital. With few other options, the Turtles took drastic measures. They reached out to the Mutanimals, got ahold of the same Dimension X ooze cocktail that restored April O’Neil’s father to health after his stroke, and headed to Harold Lyja’s lab.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One at the lab, Donatello and the Lyjas infused Jennika with the serum. It seemed to be working, but then Metalhead crashed the lab before the transfusion was complete. He destroyed their sole batch of mutagen and Jennika’s health began to deteriorate all over again. The Turtles escaped with Jennika and hid out and their old sewer headquarters. With no options left. Donatello hooked Leonardo up to Jennika for a blood transfusion. Her health improved, but she also transformed into a new ninja turtle.

In IDW’s second printing announcement, they also revealed the character design for Jennika as the fifth Ninja Turtle. The designs reveal that she’ll wear a yellow mask and wield the claw weapon she used as a Foot Clan assassin. Take a look below.

Congratulations to the creative team of #TMNT! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 is now sold out at the distributor level and going to 2nd print! Until then, head over to your local comic shop and pick-up your copy…rumor has it there’s a huge cliff hanger! 👀🐢 pic.twitter.com/PjYdajBoIA — IDW Publishing (@IDWPublishing) July 8, 2019

“Congratulations to the creative team of #TMNT!” IDW tweeted. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95 is now sold out at the distributor level and going to 2nd print! Until then, head over to your local comic shop and pick-up your copy…rumor has it there’s a huge cliff hanger!”

What do you think of Jennika’s look as a Turtle? Let us know in the comments.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95

APR190649

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (A/CA) Dave Wachter

City at War Part 3. The Turtles race against time to save one of their own, but beset by obstacles on all sides-including the Earth Protection Force and the tide of approaching battle between two warring ninja clans-will they be too late?

An ally’s life hangs in the balance!

The countdown to issue #100 continues!

In Shops: Jul 03, 2019

SRP: $3.99