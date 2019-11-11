Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika Series Coming in 2020

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is giving the newest member of the Turtles family the spotlight. IDW Publishing today announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika. Brahm Revel (Guerillas) will write and draw the three-issue miniseries. The story spins out of the events of the “City at War” storyline, concluding in December’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100. Revel wrote about Jennika’s back story in the pages of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe. In the new series, Jennika is still adjusting to her mutation. At the same time, she comes into a conflict with a new threat and embarks on a quest that will force her to come to terms with both her past and her present.

“Jennika has always been a fascinating character, and her story is now moving in directions none of us could have ever anticipated,” Revel says. “I’m very excited about the opportunity to revisit Jenn’s past and explore how she’s been handling the recent changes in her life, all while being tested by a world that’s changing just as rapidly as she is.”

Editor Bobby Curnow adds, “Brahm has a fantastic knack for revealing character through adversity. With the Jennika miniseries, he’s digging deep into what makes this fan-favorite character tick, all in a fast-moving and accessible story. I’m also excited for people to see the back-up stories from up-and-coming creators that will be featured in every issue.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 will ship in February with the main cover by Revel, seen above. There will also be two retailer incentive variant covers. One is by newcomer Jodie Nishijima, seen below. The other is by Batman/TMNT artist Freddie Williams II.

Jennika is was a member of the Foot Clan and a friend to the Turtles. The events of the “City at War” arc saw her transform into a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. She’ll be part of the family when Sophie Campbell takes over writing the ongoing series with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101. Campbell will continue to work with Curnow and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman. The IDW ongoing series is now the longest-running Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series ever.

Are you excited about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika #1 goes on sale in February. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #100 goes on sale in December.