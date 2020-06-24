Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Add a New Member

✖

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are no longer only Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles just inducted a new member into their family. The Turtles have gone through a period of change in the most recent issues of the IDW Publishing ongoing series. They lost their father, gained a sister, and now there's an entire community of mutants living openly in New York City. In issue #105, the Turtles give a longtime ally official entry into the newly-formed Splinter Clan. Longtime readers may feel this induction is long overdue. SPOILERS follow for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 by Sophie Campbell.

Following Splinter's death in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #101, the Turtles have been fractured. Most of them holed up in Northampton while Jennika tried to help the new mutant community in the city, and Raphael worked through his anger in more violent ways.

It took some doing, but the wounds are beginning to heal. With the help of new ally Mona Lisa, the Turtles got back together and talked through their issues. They've agreed that they can't keep acting as before, but they also can't sit around and do nothing either. They decide to leave Clan Hamato behind, letting it die with their father and sensei. Instead, they form a new clan named in his honor, Clan Splinter.

During this healing process, Raphael made amends with Alopex. Alopex is a mutant snow fox that, under Kitsune's influence, was a Foot Clan assassin (and the first new Turtles character designed by co-creator Kevin Eastman in 15 years, debuting in 2011). Freed of Kitsune's control, Alopex became an ally to the Turtles and something more to Raph. In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105, the two of them come back together and share a kiss outside of a club concert.

Alopex attends the formation of Clan Splinter. Though an ally, she's not been a part of the core Turtles family. That changes here. The Turtles offer Alopex full membership in Clan Splinter. To seal the deal, they present her with a colored bandana-mask like the ones the Turtles all wear. Alopex's is colored green.

(Photo: Sophie Campbell, IDW Publishing)

The ranks of the Turtles and Clan Splinter have grown. The family now consists of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, Jennika, and Alopex. Together, they're nourishing the mutant community in New York City while protecting it from future threats and, if this issue's last page is anything to go by, threats from the future.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #105 is on sale now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.