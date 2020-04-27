Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin New Look Revealed (Exclusive)

In December, IDW Publishing released the 100th issue of its ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series. The issue included a house ad for a new Turtles project, The Last Ronin. This project is special because it reunites TMNT creators, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, on a new story for the first time in 25 years. IDW Publishing provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at the creative process behind the new miniseries. The sketches provided show the titular last ronin, describes as the lat surviving Turtle. This turtle is out for revenge for his fallen family, and he's carrying artifacts from their past with him.

A look at the sketches reveals concept artwork for The Last Ronin and the rough design for a cover. There's also a sketch laying out the various pieces of gear that the Ronin carries. You'll notice that the signature weapons of the Turtles — Donatello's bo staff, Leonardo's katana, Raphael's sai, and Michelangelo's nunchuck — are each represented in the sketch. Keep reading to see for yourself.

The Last Ronin takes place In a future New York City that is different from the one we know today. This New York City is home to a lone surviving Turtle on a seemingly hopeless mission to get justice for his fallen family and friends. The series will feature layouts from Eastman, inks from Andy Kuhn, and a script Tom Waltz, who wrote 100 issues of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. IDW promises that The Last Ronin will be one of the most memorable TMNT stories that fans will ever read. IDW will publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin as an oversized five-issue miniseries.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 goes on sale this summer. Keep reading to see the preview sketches for the series.