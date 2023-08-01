Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Offers Update on Amory Wars Adaptation

Coheed and Cambria lead singer Claudio Sanchez confirmed to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con that work on the next volume of The Amory Wars comics, adapting the science fiction story told primarily through the band's music, is well underway. Boom Studios published the latest volume of The Amory Wars comics, adapting Coheed and Cambria's 2005 album Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness, in 2017-2018. Boom then collected the entire 12-issue series into a single hardcover graphic novel, The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV Ultimate Edition, in 2019. Sanchez tells us that scripts are done and art on the way for the next story arc of The Amory Wars saga comic books, adapting Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow.

"At the moment we're illustrating the follow-up to Good Apollo [Volume] One: Fear Through the Eyes of Madness," Sanchez says. "We're doing No World for Tomorrow right now. It's a 12-issue maxiseries We're about a few issues in terms of the illustrations. The scripts are finished. So yeah, we are working on it. Amory Wars is always at the forefront. It is the nucleus of all the things I do in comics, so it's always there."

The Amory Wars graphic novels

The Amory Wars comics adaptation in its current form began with The Amory Wars: The Second Stage Turbine Blade, adapting Coheed and Cambria's first studio album, 2002's The Second Stage Turbine Blade. Sanchez wrote the series, which several artists worked on, including Gus Vasquez, Mike S. Miller, and Gabriel Guzman. Boom Studios published the "Ultimate Edition" hardcover collecting the entire The Amory Wars: The Second Stage Turbine Blade series.

The Amory Wars: In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 followed, a comic book series adapting Coheed and Cambria's second album, 2003's In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3. Peter David co-wrote the series with Sanchez, with Chris Burnham and Aaron Kuder providing the artwork. Boom has also published The Amory Wars: In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3 series in the ultimate edition format.

The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV came next, adapting the third album in The Amory Wars saga. Sanchez and Echert wrote that series, with art by Rags Morales.

Sanchez's most recent comic book release is based on his solo music project, The Prize Fighter Inferno. My Brother's Blood Machine, adapting The Prize Fighter Inferno's 2006 debut album, was released earlier this year through his publishing company, Evil Ink. Sanchez told ComicBook.com at Comic-Con that the series serves nicely as a lead into his 2024 tour. "We did finally release the comics component of My Brother's Blood Machine just recently," he says, "so, I thought, 'Well, why not? This makes a lot of sense now."