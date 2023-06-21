Coheed And Cambria Reveals Top 10 Anime

Anime's continued rise in popularity in the world is arriving in some unexpected places. With celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and John Boyega sharing their love of anime, even musicians find themselves falling in love with the medium. Megan The Stallion has shared her love of all things anime more times than we can count, and now, the musicians of the band Coheed And Cambria haven't just shared their top ten anime series, but have also created a new music video using an anime influence.

Coheed And Cambria has had a long history in the rock world, first forming in 1995 and creating ten albums since in their history. Crunchyroll, being one of the premiere streaming service for all things anime, recently had the opportunity to share their newest music video as well as get a read on the band's lead singer what his favorite anime were. Throughout their history, it's clear that the anime world has had an influence on both the band's "lore" and its music videos in the past.

The lead singer and guitarist for Coheed And Cambria, Claudio Sanchez, shared the list of his top ten anime that are not in any specific order and feature some major movers and shakers in the medium:

Akira

Ninja Scroll

Ghost In The Shell

Spirited Away

Princess Mononoke

Attack on Titan

Fist of the North Star

My Neighbor Totoro

Cowboy Bebop

Sailor Moon

Here's how the artist behind "Ladders of Supremacy" broke down creating the animated music video that reflects on the lore surrounding the band, "Mirroring the depth and complexity of the source material, the animation seeks to interpret chapter 8 of Vaxis 2 in a collage of high-fidelity 3D scenes, employing the subjective perspectives of each character's mind's eye. In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions."

"This artistic endeavor fosters a loose interpretation, strategically designed to resonate with true Coheed and Cambria fans who possess an intimate understanding and profound adoration for the story. The animation invites viewers to merge their profound love and extensive knowledge of the narrative, allowing them to vicariously immerse themselves in the minds of the characters. This interaction grants fans an opportunity to contribute their personal insights, further enriching the multifaceted tapestry of the Coheed and Cambria universe."

