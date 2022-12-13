Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez Returns to Comics With My Brother's Blood Machine #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez, the mind behind The Amory Wars, returns to comics with the six-issue horror miniseries My Brother's Blood Machine, teaming with 30 Days of Night writer Steve Niles and Necromomicon artist Andrew Ritchie, and ComicBook.com has a 10-page preview of the first issue. The series is based on the album of the same name, which was the first that Sanchez released as his solo side project, The Prize Fighter Inferno. Here's the synopsis for the story, provided in a press release:

"Margretville is preparing for its annual Jubilee. The citizens bustle about their small town in anticipation of the big event, even as they cast nervous glances towards the shadows. An unsolved missing persons case has been troubling the normally quiet town. The secrets of Margretville run deep, and as police begin an investigation into their only witness-turned-suspect to stifle the small town gossip, they stumble into something far more disturbing looming beneath the surface."

ComicBook.com spoke to Sanchez at New York Comic Con in October, as seen in the video above. Sanchez touched on the My Brother's Blood Machine comic book, noting that the project is more than 15 years in the making.

"I'm also very much excited to see how [fans] react to the new book that we're putting out, My Brother's Blood Machine, which is also companioned to a record I put out way long ago," Sanchez says. "I can't even remember, 2003 maybe? I have no idea, I can't even remember. But that record, that's a story that's just been sitting and gestating for as long as the record's been out and it's so cool that it's finally here. So I'm really excited to see how they react to that, having the record so long, seeing the characters of Cecilia, and Long-Arm, and Butchie, exploring the world of Margretville, the town of Margaretville, that I'm very much excited for."

My Brother's Blood Machine #1 will go on sale in comic shops on December 14th. It's the first exclusive release of Sanchez's comics label, Evil Ink, distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors. Check out the preview below.