The Brave and the Bold: DC Reveals New Details About Relaunched Series

The title The Brave and the Bold has been buzzed about as of late, with DC Studios utilizing that title on an upcoming Batman-centric film in its new DC Universe. If that wasn't enough, DC is also relaunching the legendary comic title later this year — and we now have the best look yet at what that will entail. On Tuesday, DC revealed new covers and additional details surrounding Batman: The Brave and The Bold, ahead of the title's return in May. Batman: The Brave and The Bold #1 will be a 64-page debut issue, with a rotating array of stories spotlighting various characters and creators within the universe.

The central story will be from the Eisner-winning Mister Miracle and Strange Adventures duo of Tom King and Mitch Gerads, who will be joining forces on a four-part retelling of "the first bloody clash" between Batman and Joker. A tale of loathing, lies, and laughter, this may be the most frightening Joker story in a generation.

The issue will also feature the writing debut of fan-favorite artist Dan Mora, who will be kicking off a new string of Batman Black & White tales. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend.

In another story from Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes, the events of the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special will be continued as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. "Down with the Kings" starts here!

And finally, the issue will include "The Order of the Black Lamp—Part I," from writer Christopher Cantwell (Co-creator, Halt and Catch Fire, Briar, Marvel's Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodríguez (Marvel's Daredevil, The Defenders). In it, Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message—"Save Me"—which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel's past.

What is Dawn of DC?

Beginning this year, Dawn of DC includes the launch of a number of new titles, as well as a rebrand of books like Action Comics and Superman. The new titles in the pipeline include Green Arrow, Unstoppable Doom Patrol, Green Lantern: Hal Jordan, Green Lantern: John Stewart, Cyborg, Shazam!, Steelworks, and The Penguin.

"After the near-Multiverse-ending events in Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, the DC Universe will be heading toward the light," DC publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee said in a statement when the initiative was first announced. "With brand-new series and story arcs from some of the top creative members in comics, Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line."

What do you think of the newest details surrounding DC's The Brave and the Bold relaunch?

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, May 16th.