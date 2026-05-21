The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora Is The Dream Collection For All Fans of the Franchise (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers franchise has enjoyed an abundance of truly talented artists over the course of its BOOM! Studios run, and that will continue to be the case in its upcoming next chapter. Even so, there is one name that often springs to mind when thinking of Power Rangers comics, and that would be superstar artist Dan Mora. Now, fans can find Mora’s stunning artwork in one amazing collection, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at some of the striking pieces included in the collection right here.

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BOOM! Studios and Penguin Random House are releasing The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora hardcover this August, and it will feature 176 pages of stunning visuals from Mora’s work on the Power Rangers franchise. The collection will feature full-page illustrations, character design process pages, and bonus material showcasing his approach to the franchise’s iconic roster of characters, and you can check out a sampling of what’s included in the preview below.

Dan Mora’s Work Helped Define A Power Rangers Comics Golden Era

Dan Mora’s work has been in demand for some time now, but despite consistently having a stacked workload across multiple publishers, Mora has always made time for Power Rangers. Mora has created artwork for books like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and the newest take on the universe in Power Rangers Prime, and returned for special milestone issues as well.

Not only did Mora work on covers and interiors for various books, but he also crafted many of the character designs and Zord designs during that time as well. Mora was involved in designs for Zordan’s Eltarian armor, the Omega Rangers, the new Green Ranger, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Rangers, Ranger Slayer, the Death Ranger, and many more along the way. Now you can get a look at the behind-the-scenes creation of some of those characters and more in this new collection, and you can find the official description below.

“The acclaimed visionary’s art in one stunning collection! From international bestsellers to superhero icons, Dan Mora’s dynamic artwork has captivated readers around the globe as one of the most sought-after artists in modern comics.

His contributions to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series have redefined the visual identity of the franchise for a new generation. And now, this artbook gathers his most striking visuals from the series’ earliest conception–including full-page illustrations, character design process pages, and bonus material highlighting his creative approach to its iconic heroes and villains. Whether you’re a lifelong Power Rangers fan or a devoted Mora follower, this is the morphinominal collection you’ve been waiting for!”

The Power Rangers Art of Dan Mora will hit comic stores on August 25, 2026, and will retail for $29.99.

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