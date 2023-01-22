Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 Preview Reveals Shocking New Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II hit the ground running with a new Ranger and the tease of a returning threat, but that appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. BOOM! Studios just released their February Solicitations, and included in the mix was a preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #5, which you can see starting on the next slide. Between the synopsis and the artwork, it seems the series will introduce a host of new Rangers from Dimension X, as you can see several new Rangers with X’s on their chest and Rangers that are Dinosaurs based on their Power Coins.

The synopsis also teases “radically enhanced, mind-blowing Zord combinations”, as well as “reunited friends” who will face Krang. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but just from these designs alone, I cannot wait to see this battle in action. You can find the official description of issue #5 below, and the preview can be found starting on the next slide.

Product Title: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #5

Retail Price: $4.99

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Dan Mora

Colorist: Raúl Angulo

Cover Artist:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Variant Cover: Kevin Eastman & Freddie Williams II

MMPR Variant Cover: Ivan Tao

TMNT Variant Cover: Ivan Tao

Cardstock Variant Cover: Taurin Clarke

Incentive Cover (1:10): Kevin Eastman & Freddie Williams II

Incentive Cover (1:15): Simone Di Meo Cardstock

Incentive Cover (1:25): Joe Quinones

Incentive Cover (1:50): Belén Ortega

Cardstock Incentive Cover (1:75): Matteo Scalera

Incentive Cover (1:100): Matteo Scalera

FOC Reveal Cover: TBA

Synopsis:

● Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out!

● Reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?

Main Cover By Dan Mora

Variant Cover By Taurin Clarke

Variant Cover By Matteo Scalera