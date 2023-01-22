Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 Preview Reveals Shocking New Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II hit the ground running with a new Ranger and the tease of a returning threat, but that appears to be just the tip of the iceberg. BOOM! Studios just released their February Solicitations, and included in the mix was a preview of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #5, which you can see starting on the next slide. Between the synopsis and the artwork, it seems the series will introduce a host of new Rangers from Dimension X, as you can see several new Rangers with X’s on their chest and Rangers that are Dinosaurs based on their Power Coins.
The synopsis also teases “radically enhanced, mind-blowing Zord combinations”, as well as “reunited friends” who will face Krang. We’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out, but just from these designs alone, I cannot wait to see this battle in action. You can find the official description of issue #5 below, and the preview can be found starting on the next slide.
Product Title: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II #5
Retail Price: $4.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Dan Mora
Colorist: Raúl Angulo
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Dan Mora
Variant Cover: Kevin Eastman & Freddie Williams II
MMPR Variant Cover: Ivan Tao
TMNT Variant Cover: Ivan Tao
Cardstock Variant Cover: Taurin Clarke
Incentive Cover (1:10): Kevin Eastman & Freddie Williams II
Incentive Cover (1:15): Simone Di Meo Cardstock
Incentive Cover (1:25): Joe Quinones
Incentive Cover (1:50): Belén Ortega
Cardstock Incentive Cover (1:75): Matteo Scalera
Incentive Cover (1:100): Matteo Scalera
FOC Reveal Cover: TBA
Synopsis:
● Forbidden alliances collide as radically enhanced, mind blowing Zord combinations battle it out!
● Reunited friends face Krang as a true force to be reckoned with-but will it be enough to send him back to Dimension X?
Are you excited for the new Rangers in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers and TMNT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!