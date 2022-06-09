Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Celebrates Issue 100 and Ryan Parrott’s Final Issue with All Star Creative Team (Exclusive)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is heading towards a milestone 100th issue, and BOOM! Studios is set to celebrate the Charge to 100 finale in epic fashion. The 100th issue will be written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by series artists Marco Renna and Moises Hidalgo and will also feature an all-star crew of fan-favorite guest artists and several stunning covers. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will also be Parrott’s final issue on the main series, so fans will not want to miss out on what happens next, and you can get your exclusive first look at the issue and hear from Ryan himself below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will feature a main cover by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant covers by Bon Bernardo (Mighty Morphin), Miguel Mercado (Magic), Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mike del Mundo (Hulk), Tyler Kirkham (BRZRKR), and InHyuk Lee (Venom). Each copy of the issue will also contain 1 of 10 random collectible trading cards featuring some of your favorite Rangers and Villains, as well as an exclusive art print by a superstar artist. You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 below.

“News of a deathly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and everyone else on the entire planet. As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers.”

“Well, all good things I suppose, right? Honestly, if you would have told me six years ago that I’d have the amazing fortune of not only working with so many incredibly talented people on so many wonderful Ranger titles, but I would also accumulate over 100 issues of content, I would have questioned your sanity. But somehow… here we are. From Ranger Slayer to the Turtle Rangers, it’s been a transformative experience, both personally and professionally.” Parrott said. “Not many people get a chance to play with their favorite toys for a living, so to all the Ranger fans who have been so encouraging and supportive over the years, you’ll never know how much your kind words meant when I was struggling to hit a deadline or find the right line of dialogue. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone… and I sincerely hope that I was able to add just a few cool bricks to the already amazing wall of the Power Ranger franchise.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with an amazing array of creative talent on 100 issues about everyone’s favorite teens with ‘tude. We never could have imagined just how incredible the response would be from longtime MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS fans and new readers but thanks to you all, we’ve reached an incredible milestone in the legacy of this series, and we can’t wait to continue surprising you with shocking twists, new fan-favorite characters, and a deeper exploration into all that the Power Rangers universe has to offer,” said Dafna Pleban, Editor, BOOM! Studios.

“Thank you to Ryan Parrott, who has been a part of this universe, and these characters, for over a half a decade, to all the writers and artists who have brought these stories to life on the page, and to all the fans who have supported their adventures throughout the years,” Pleban said.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 will hit comic stores and digital platforms this September.

