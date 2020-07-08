The Sandman Fans Can Have Their Dreams Drawn by DC Comics Artists

The cast Fans of DC's The Sandman have the chance to see their dreams drawn by the seminal series' artists. After releasing The Sandman trailer on Monday, Audible and DC have announced Drawn from the Dreaming, a new campaign launching on Wednesday. From now through July 25th, The Sandman fans can submit a description of a memorable dream at drawnfromthedreaming.com or by calling 515-SANDMAN (515-726-3626), a hotline narrated by creator Neil Gaiman who serves as fans' guide through the Drawn from The Dreaming experience. Top DC Comics artists, possibly one of the original artists of The Sandman, will illustrate select fan-submitted dreams.

Participating artists include original The Sandman artists Kelley Jones and Colleen Doran, as well as DC Comics artists Mike Allred, Aaron Campbell, Max Fiumara, Tom Fowler, Tony Harris, Teddy Kristiansen, Domo Stanton, Matt Wagner, and others.

Dream drawings will appear in an Instagram dream gallery, DrawnFromTheDreaming, with fans tagged in their customized artwork. Everyone who submits a dream will be rewarded with an exclusive free audio episode from The Sandman, including a brief overview of the story so far, told by Neil Gaiman himself, only on Audible.

The Sandman is adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Neil Gaiman, who acts as the creative director and co-executive producer of The Sandman Audible Original. The full cast audio production stars James McAvoy as Morpheus. The cast also includes Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Bebe Neuwirth, Michael Sheen, Andy Serkis, and others. The adaptation covers the first three Sandman graphic novels.

"Almost 30 years ago, Dirk Maggs approached DC about adapting The Sandman into audio form," Gaiman said in a statement announcing the project in March. "I'm glad it didn't happen, because we are in a Golden Age of audio drama right now, and Dirk and I are much better at what we are doing. This is a rich audio adaptation of The Sandman graphic novels, brilliantly crafted by Dirk Maggs, with an all-star cast."

"Audible prides itself on creating and producing immersive and entertaining storytelling, and the exclusive audio production of Neil Gaiman's legendary comic book series marks a thrilling addition to our original content offerings," added Audible Originals editor in chief Dave Blum. "We're excited to join Neil and DC in bringing this extraordinary and beloved universe to Audible's millions of listeners worldwide, for the very first time."

The Sandman audiobook will debut on Audible on July 15th.

