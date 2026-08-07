Marvel Gold ’76 Writer Stephanie Phillips Teases Bullseye’s Wildest Job Yet in New Anniversary Adventure [EXCLUSIVE]

Anniversaries are always an exciting time in comics. As major milestones arrive, they offer an opportunity to shine a spotlight on beloved characters, celebrating their histories and legacies, as well as helping chart their course for the future. Sometimes, however, those celebrations take a slightly different turn and result in a truly unique and exciting commemoration. That is the case with Marvel Gold ’76. The upcoming comic, written by Stephanie Phillips with art by Madibek Musabekov celebrates the anniversaries of not just Bullseye, but Nova, Jack of Hearts, and Star-Lord, too. While that might sound like a wild lineup it’s for a good reason: all of those characters made their debut in 1976 — 50 years ago. And now, they’re getting one of the wildest adventures ever.

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ComicBook sat down with Phillips to talk about Marvel Gold ’76 recently. Phillips is currently writing Daredevil and this issue certainly sees Bullseye in a slightly different light. There’s also the whole significance of these characters marking their golden anniversary and, according to Phillips, you might just end up seeing Bullseye and the others in a slightly different light once you’ve read the book. And, to make things even more exciting, we have an exclusive first look as well.

Marvel Gold ’76 Is an Unexpected, But Cool Lineup

ComicBook: You’re currently writing Daredevil. What’s it been like to shift gears and write his nemesis Bullseye in such a different sort of role?

Phillips: Writing Daredevil definitely makes you appreciate how great Bullseye is as an adversary. Bullseye is obsessive and not stopping until he’s completed what he wants to complete. It’s also just a lot of fun to write a character who sees any object as a weapon. It makes you look at the environment he’s in a different way and it was a lot of fun to play with in our Marvel Gold story.

There are some really fascinating characters in Marvel Gold ’76. You’ve got Bullseye, of course, but Star-Lord, Nova, Jack of Hearts, too. What did you find to be the most interesting about that particular character lineup?

The lineup feels like it doesn’t quite belong together which lends so much unpredictability into the mix that it’s exciting to get to see these interactions unfold. Especially with adding Bullseye and New York as our location, there’s a power disparity as Bullseye faces off against cosmic threats. On paper, he doesn’t belong in that fight, but it’s exactly why Bullseye would want to take on the challenge.

With these characters celebrating their 50th and now you being here in 2026 writing for them, that says a lot about character longevity. What do you think makes these characters figures that have endured across the decades?

There’s definitely something really cool about writing these characters in 2026 and thinking about another writer 50 years ago conceiving of them. This is something that makes comics so unique – getting to see these characters change and adapt to new readers, writers, and times is always exciting.

Characters like these have strong, interesting cores with enough flexibility to make readers excited 50 years later, and I’m sure even 50 more years from now.

And because I always have to ask, what is something that you think will most surprise readers about Marvel Gold ’76?

Definitely seeing Bullseye mixing it up with these big cosmic characters, including the mad titan! These interactions will ask Bullseye to make some tough decisions that I don’t think we’ve seen him consider before.

Everything You Need to Know About Marvel Gold ’76

Here’s how Marvel describes Marvel Gold ’76 #1: “Jack of hearts, Nova, Star-Lord and… Bullseye!? Thanos has hired Bullseye to pull the trigger… and this time, the shot could end everything! As the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe hunts his target through New York City, Star-Lord, Nova, and Jack of Hearts clash with Bullseye in a brutal, zero-room-for-error fight against the inevitable. Don’t miss one of the most intense superhuman battles in Marvel history by best-selling Daredevil writer, Stephanie Phillips, and rising star artist of Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, Madibek Musabekov!”

The issue goes on sale from Marvel Comics on September 9, 2026. Final order cutoff is August 10th.