The Voice Said Kill #1 Delivers a Gritty Bayou Thriller with Haunting Art

The announcement of a new comic book written by Si Spurrier is always cause for attention. A prolific writer who has proven his talent for blending high-concept genre fiction with complex character work in titles like BOOM! Studios’ Coda and his celebrated runs on DC’s John Constantine: Hellblazer and The Dreaming, Spurrier consistently delivers stories that are both intelligent and emotionally resonant. Pairing him with artist Vanesa R. Del Rey, whose expressive work on books like Image’s Redlands and BOOM!’s Hit has made her a sought-after talent known for her command of mood and shadow, creates a high level of expectation. Their new Image Comics miniseries, The Voice Said Kill, not only meets those expectations but harnesses their combined strengths, producing a debut that is both visually stunning and narratively visceral, all delivered with an expert sense of pacing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Voice Said Kill #1 introduces us to Sergeant Burgau of the Corbeaumort Wildlife Refuge. Pregnant and just a month from her due date, Burgau is holding down the fort alone after severe food poisoning takes out her entire team. Her solitude is anything but peaceful, as she must contend with alligator poachers, the local moonshine matriarch, Mrs. Watters, and the news that Watters’ dangerously unstable son, Buck, is missing in the swamps after being released from prison.

Spurrier’s script is phenomenal, immediately immersing the reader in the unique culture of the bayou. For instance, the dialogue is imprinted with the specific tones, accents, and mannerisms of the community. This authenticity makes the world of The Voice Said Kill feel lived-in and real, which in turn makes the encroaching danger feel all the more palpable. Plus, through the subtle interactions between characters, the narrative expertly weaves Burgau’s impending motherhood into the plot, creating a powerful tension between her vulnerability and her duty in a world that is hostile to both. Every decision she makes, every physical exertion, and every risk taken is amplified by the awareness of her pregnancy, painting her in an impossible situation where personal safety and professional obligation are constantly at odds.

Image courtesy of Image Comics

The Voice Said Kill‘s script is elevated by Vanesa R. Del Rey’s breathtaking art. Working with an expanded 32-page count for the story alone, Del Rey uses the extra space to draw large environmental panels that help underline the geographical specificity of the Corbeaumort Wildlife Refuge. Her impressionistic style renders the Louisiana swamp as a living entity, an oppressive mass of tangled roots and murky water that envelops the characters with its undeniable presence. As such, wide landscape panels establish the swamp not just as a setting, but as an ever-present antagonist.

Del Rey’s innovative approach to paneling in The Voice Said Kill is also a standout feature. She often uses elements from within the scene to break up the action, allowing the dark corners of the Louisiana swamps to break up the scenes. In one specific sequence, the panels are entirely separated by the whit trails of cigarette smoke to deliver something unique. It is a dynamic and sophisticated use of the comic book language that keeps the reader engaged and slightly off-balance, mirroring the story’s tone.

John Starr’s colors largely succeed in complementing this distinct artistic vision of Del Rey, doubling down on the Impressionist ethos of The Voice Said Kill. However, the commitment to a muddy palette does occasionally work against the clarity of the storytelling. In a few panels, the combination of Del Rey’s heavy shading and a low-contrast blend of greens and browns makes some images difficult to parse. It’s a punctual flaw and arguably an intentional byproduct of the art goals, but it does lead to moments of visual confusion. Even so, this is a minor critique in what is an otherwise flawless presentation. In the end, The Voice Said Kill #1 is a superb first issue, a perfect fusion of a character-driven, literary crime script and transcendent artwork. It’s a brutal, sweaty, and unforgettable start to a series that fans of sophisticated thrillers should not miss.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

What did you think of The Voice Said Kill #1? Are you excited about the ongoing series? Join the discussion in the comments!