10 Best TV Shows Based on Image Comics, Ranked

Comic book adaptations are becoming increasingly common, thanks largely to the success of Marvel and DC Comics adventures. While they may have been the start to something big, they’re far from the only noteworthy inclusions, as Image Comics has created some heavy-hitting shows that fans will never forget about. Two of which are probably already on your mind while reading this introduction. Image Comics is one of the larger comic book publishers out there, but they do things a bit differently than the others, and that has opened the door to some amazing tales, not to mention some memorable shows for fans to dive into.

No matter how we look at it, Image Comics stands out among the rest. They produce creator-owned content, take risks, and have hundreds of series covering a vast array of subjects and genres. It’s no wonder they have such a loyal fan base. Their comics include hits like Saga (which fans are still begging for an adaptation of), Monstress, Radiant Black, and Stray Dogs. As for the content that has already been adapted? Fans love them all, but there are a few clear winners.

10) Jupiter’s Legacy

First on the list is Jupiter’s Legacy, a comic book adaptation about the life of superheroes. Created for Netflix, the story follows Sheldon Sampson, a businessman-turned-superhero. His story has some classic earmarks that fans will recognize, including a tragic backstory and a mysterious transformation, but that’s all part of the fun of good storytelling. After gaining powers, Sheldon and four others create the Union of Justice. Interestingly, this is where the story begins, as the next generation of heroes is rising up and has to carry on the expectations and weight of those who came before. A feat easier said than done.

Jupiter’s Legacy was created by Mark Millar, Frank Quitely, and Peter Doherty and is part of the Millarworld line. The live-action adaptation stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Andrew Horton, Elena Kampouris, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. It only got one season before being cancelled by Netflix, though an animated series, Supercrooks, is set in the same world.

Jupiter’s Legacy is available to stream on Netflix.

9) The Savage Dragon

Ready for a throwback? The Savage Dragon is an animated series that ran from 1995 to 1996, and it’s based on a comic series of the same name. The story is all about superheroes, especially the titular character, The Savage Dragon. He’s a police officer with green skin and scales, giving him that iconic dragon appearance. The show also brought in a ton of other familiar faces, including She-Dragon, Barbaric, Mako, Overlord, and Horde.

The Savage Dragon is a comic series created by Erik Larsen. In the comics, the legacy of The Savage Dragon is later handed off to his son, allowing the story to carry on. The animated show got two seasons before concluding, and starred Jim Cummings, Danny Mann, Jennifer Hale, Dorian Harewood, and many other voices.

The Savage Dragon is available to stream on Plex, and some episodes are on YouTube.

8) Deadly Class

Those looking for a slightly different take on comic book adventures should make note of Deadly Class. The series blended action and thriller to create something new. Set in the 1980s, the story follows a group of private academy students in the process of becoming elite assassins. Yeah, it’s a lot, and plenty of drama comes along for the ride. The primary protagonist is Marcus Lopez Arguello, who gets recruited into the school to compete against more prestigious students, causing conflict and forcing him to find a balance between ethics and survival.

Deadly Class was created by Rick Remender, Wes Craig, Jason Wordie, and Rus Wooton. While the comics have 56 issues to work with, there are only 10 episodes of the show available to fans. The mixed reception kept the show from continuing, for better or for worse. Deadly Class stars Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, María Gabriela de Faría, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

Deadly Class is available to stream on The Roku Channel.

7) Paper Girls

Most fans are pretty aware of how Amazon Prime Video is trying to compete in the adaptation game, with one of its latest attempts being Paper Girls. Paper Girls was released in 2022 to mixed reviews. The show (and comic) is a sci-fi mindbending adventure, complete with time travel and a bit of horror. It follows four girls, the titular Paper Girls, as they get pulled into a war far beyond their ken, and it all starts in the year 1988.

Paper Girls was created by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. The comic series is now complete, totaling 30 issues. It was an award-winning series that fans couldn’t get enough of, so the lackluster response to the live-action adaptation was a bit of a surprise. The show was canceled by Amazon Prime Video after only one season. It starred Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, and Adina Porter.

Paper Girls is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

6) The Maxx

The Maxx is another throwback, as the TV series aired in 1995. The animated series followed the titular character, The Maxx, as he tried to navigate life and superheroism, with a few extra complications along the way. While The Maxx may be focused on handling serial killers like the infamous Mr. Gone, he also strives to keep civilians alive, especially his social worker and friend. The stakes are real and human, and that’s arguably what made the show (and comic) so compelling.

The Maxx was created by Sam Keith and ran for 35 issues under Image Comics’ flag, before moving to other publishing houses. The show ran for a full season, totaling 13 episodes and starring Michael Haley, Amy Danles, and Glynnis Talken.

The Maxx is available to stream on Apple TV+.

5) Witchblade

There have been a few attempts to bring the story of Witchblade to life, including an animated series, a film, and a live-action show. Today, we’re here to talk about the latter. The show is actually a continuation of the pilot film, so that’s a nice touch. It follows Sara Pezzini, a NYPD homicide detective who finds herself in a bit over her head when she comes into possession of the infamous Witchblade. It comes with a classic gift of powers, not to mention unlocking the door to more supernatural problems. Naturally, this sets Sara on the path to fight supernatural beings.

Witchblade ran for a total of two seasons (24 episodes, including the pilot) before ending. There have been several attempts to bring the story to life since then, including an anime, manga, and even a novel. The television series starred Yancy Butler, David Chokachi, Anthony Cistaro, and several others.

Witchblade is available to stream on The Roku Channel.

4) Wild C.A.T.S.: Covert Action Teams

Wild C.A.T.S.: Covert Action Teams is another animated series following a superhero team. It ran from 1994 to 1995 and followed the titular Wild C.A.T.S. as they battled the Daemonites. They’re funded by the famous billionaire Jacob Marlowe, which is probably a theme that feels familiar from this era of action shows. Speaking of, Wild C.A.T.S.: Covert Action Teams aired alongside the likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Wild C.A.T.S. was created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, with their first run (Wild C.A.T.S.: Covert Action Teams) publishing under Image Comics. It would later switch publishers, which wasn’t uncommon at the time. The show starred Rod Wilson, Roscoe Handford, Colin O’Meara, Ruth Marshall, Dean McDermott, and other voices.

Wild C.A.T.S.: Covert Action Teams is available to stream on Tubi and Amazon Prime Video.

3) Spawn

Spawn, also known as Todd McFarlane’s Spawn and Spawn: The Animated Series, is an animated superhero show made for HBO. It ran from 1997 to 1999 and follows Lieutenant Colonel Al Simmons, who was betrayed and killed early in the series. That’s not a spoiler; it’s the foundation of his story, as his soul is sent to Hell and then unleashed, allowing him to complete his vow and get revenge, though maybe not in that order.

Spawn was created by Todd McFarlane for Image Comics, and the character has since gained quite a reputation as an anti-hero. The animated series ran for three seasons and starred Keith David, Richard Dysart, Dominique Jennings, and many other voices.

Spawn is available to stream on HBO Max.

2) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is arguably one of the most famous Image Comics adaptations, and with good reason. People love a good zombie adventure, which explains why this live-action show gained a few spin-offs, including Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The show (and comic) is a post-apocalyptic horror in which zombies (the walking dead) have effectively taken over the world. Those who remain are struggling not just against these walkers, but their fellow humans.

The Walking Dead was created by Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore, and the comic series was a smash hit. There are over 190 total issues in the series. Meanwhile, the show ran for 11 seasons, not counting the spin-off series. The show had countless stars, including Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Norman Reedus, and dozens of other talented actors.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Pluto TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

1) Invincible

Invincible is another animated superhero series, but this one has been another smash hit. The story follows Mark Grayson, a young man who always believed he’d be destined to follow in his father’s superhero footsteps. Little did he know what would happen when his powers manifested, as his world was flipped upside down. It’s a heavy-hitting show that isn’t afraid to show the more brutal side of living as a superhero.

Invincible was created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. The series is complete, with 25 volumes (144 issues) total. The show is currently ongoing, with fans eagerly awaiting the fifth season. It stars Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, and other voices.

Invincible is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.