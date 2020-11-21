The Walking Dead Creator Re-Releases Original Comic Book Proposal

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman re-releases a five-page story and the original proposal sent to Image Comics, which would publish the zombie saga from 2003 until the book's conclusion in 2019. In the concept story scripted by Kirkman and penciled by original artist Tony Moore, Rick Grimes is a small-town police officer who sees little action in his Pennsylvania county. When the undead begin to feed on the flesh of the living, Rick must rise to the challenge and protect his family — his wife, Carol, and their son, Carl — from the madness around them.

When Image published The Walking Dead in October 2003, Kirkman relocated the Grimes family to Kentucky and changed the name of Rick's wife to Lori Grimes. Kirkman would introduce another character named Carol in the book's third issue.

Another change came when Eric Stephenson, at the time the Marketing Director for Image Comics, compared the original proposal's five-page story to a "lame horror movie opening." In The Walking Dead #1, Rick is gunned down by an escaped convict before waking up from a coma in a world "gone bye" and overrun by the dead.

Instead of starting the zombie apocalypse with wife Carol and son Carl by his side, Rick would reunite with Lori and Carl outside Atlanta in the final panels of The Walking Dead #2. Kirkman prefaces the proposal in The Walking Dead Deluxe #2, a re-released and newly colorized version of the issue first published in November 2003:

Here you’ll see the original proposal for THE WALKING DEAD as it was sent to Image. This was sent in somewhere around the end of November 2002. Eric Stephenson (now Publisher, then Marketing Director at Image) commented on the fact that the five-page story contained in the proposal was a lame horror movie opening… I’ll admit it was terribly cliche, now that I look back on it. After hearing Eric’s comments, I came up with the idea of Rick waking up in a coma and restricting the book around that… and we all know what came of THAT, don’t we? Another interesting change to note is that Lori was originally named Carol, and they were originally from Pennsylvania, presumably Pittsburgh.

Below is Kirkman and Moore's five-page pitch for The Walking Dead, followed by the original written proposal: