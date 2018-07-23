‘The Weatherman’: Nathan’s In A Fight For His Life In Issue #5 First Look

Nathan Bright’s whole world has changed, and from the looks of the new covers from Image Comics, The Weatherman’s journey is only going to get tougher.

We’ve got your exclusive first look at The Weatherman #5 from Jody LeHeup, Nathan Fox, and Dave Stewart, specifically the issue’s stellar covers. The first is by Fox, and features what looks to be Bright’s first-person account of his time as a mercenary. The lady with those blades and all that blood on the floor seems to indicate this battle isn’t going so hot for Nathan.

The second cover doesn’t give much hope either, as Bright is attached to a machine that seems to either be pulling or messing with his memories, perhaps trying to expose the personality and memories of who he was before. In any case, it looks far from comfortable.

You can check out the two covers above and below.

For LeHeup, he loves how surprising the premise is to those who give the series a chance.

“We love the idea of people coming to this book thinking that it’s going to be a mundane slice-of-life story and then reading the first issue and being like, ‘Woah, holy shit! This isn’t about the weather at all!’” LeHeup told Image. “Part of the fun of a title/character like this is playing with expectations. It’s interesting because The Weatherman is sort of a mix of tones; it’s this widescreen, fast-paced, science fiction adventure full of colorful characters and heartfelt humor set in a rich world full of super slick future aesthetics. But at its core, The Weatherman is the story of a man accused of a horrendous crime that’s mind-boggling in scale. A crime he doesn’t remember committing. And given that fact—if he did do it—can he still be held responsible? This is a story about how we as people deal with trauma, guilt, and the damage we do in the name of balancing the scales of justice.”

First up though is The Weatherman #3, written by Jody LeHeup and drawn by Nathan Fox. The official description is included below.

“Cut off, on the run, and hunted by The Marshal, Nathan and Cross try to stay alive long enough to find Nathan’s lost memory and the key to stopping another world-ending attack. But they’ll have to survive each other first…”

If you’re not familiar with The Weatherman, you can find the official description for Image’s series below.

“Nathan Bright had it all: an awesome girlfriend, a kickass dog, and a job as the number one weatherman on terraformed Mars. But when he’s accused of carrying out the worst terrorist attack in human history-an event that wiped out nearly the entire population of Earth-Nathan becomes the most wanted man alive and a target of a manhunt that spans the galaxy. But is Nathan truly responsible for such a horrific crime? And why can’t he remember? Writer JODY LEHEUP (SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER!), artist NATHAN FOX (DMZ, HAUNT, Dark Reign: Zodiac), and colorist DAVE STEWART (Hellboy, RUMBLE) present a full-throttle, widescreen science fiction epic about the damage we do in the name of justice and what it truly means to be redeemed…You don’t want to miss THE WEATHERMAN!”

The Weatherman #3 hits comic stores on August 15, while The Weatherman #5 hits stores in October.