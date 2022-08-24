TMNT Is About to Add Four New Mutant Ninja Turtles

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is about to get even larger with the addition of four more mutant ninja turtles. One thing the IDW Publishing series has succeeded in doing is growing the roster of characters in the Turtles Universe. A female Turtle named Jennika was introduced back in 2019's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #95, and has been welcomed as the foursome's new sister. When a mutagen bomb was unleashed in Manhattan's Union Square, thousands of innocents were turned into human/mutant hybrids. The newly-christened Mutant Town is home to many of these characters, which is where the four new mutant ninja turtles are about to make their debut.

The cover and solicitation for October's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133 by writer Sophie Campbell and artist Pablo Tunica features Donatello and Jennika facing an attack from the mysterious foursome. Instead of having different colored eyemasks, these Turtles are shown with gray bandanas covering the lower part of their faces. They also have the same weapons as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, to really increase the confusion.

Fans got a glimpse of these four Turtles in the Free Comic Book Day 2022 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue back in April. The FCBD title also previewed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game, the upcoming eight-part TMNT event series from IDW. Tom Waltz, who previously wrote 100 issues of the longest-running ever Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, returns to IDW's TMNT continuity for the event. He's teaming with Vincenzo Federici (Red Sonja) for what IDW describes as a game-changing event that has been a decade in the making.

It remains to be seen what the actual story is with these four mutant ninja turtles. Could they be clones of our heroes, or four unsuspecting citizens dosed with mutagen that also happen to have ninja training? Also, are they friends or foes? You can find the cover and solicitation to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #133 below.

(Photo: IDW)