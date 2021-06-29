Todd McFarlane Reveals King Spawn #1 Covers from Capullo, Murphy

✖

The first new Spawn title in years is on the horizon and creator Todd McFarlane has revealed three brand new covers for the upcoming King Spawn #1 from all-star artists including Puppeteer Lee, Greg Capullo, and Sean Gordon Murphy. All three are viewable below though Capullo's was revealed as a “work-in-progress” by Image Comics, with a full color version to be released upon publication. In a statement, McFarlane said: "My goal is to give fans twice as much SPAWN titles to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month. We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the SPAWN Universe into the future."

McFarlane will co-write the first issue of the series with Sean Lewis while also contributing artwork to the book alongside Javier Fernandez, Brett Booth, Philip Tan, Stephen Segovia, and Marcio Takara. Details about the content of King Spawn still remain mostly in the dark but Image Comics does tease "one of the all-time classic fan-favorite villains from the original series makes his long-awaited return in the initial storyline of this new title." The previously released solicitation for the issue further teased "only Spawn knows that he even exists," further deepening the mystery of the new series.

Clocking in at 56 pages thick, the action-packed KING SPAWN #1 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms on August 18 for $5.99.

(Photo: IMAGE COMICS)

(Photo: IMAGE COMICS)

Spinning out of the recently published Spawn's Universe #1, King Spawn joins two other new ongoing comics from the Spawn line including Gunslinger Spawn #1, a series focusing on the old-west hellspawn that has appeared in McFarlane's comic series; and The Scorched, a team-up book focusing on the many hellspawn heroes populating Spawn's Universe. Gunslinger Spawn will premiere in October with The Scorched arriving in December.

Capullo, Murphy, and Lee will be joined by David Finch, McFarlane, Booth, and even more artists on the covers for the first issue. You can find the full solicitation for King Spawn #1 below.

(Photo: IMAGE COMICS)

KING SPAWN #1

WRITERS: SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: JAVIER FERNANDEZ, BRETT BOOTH, PHILIP TAN, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, TODD McFARLANE & MARCIO TAKARA

COVER A: PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: DAVID FINCH

COVER D: SEAN GORDON MURPHY

AUGUST 11 / 56 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins!

The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth.

A classic villain from Spawn’s past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN’S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!!

Don’t miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992.