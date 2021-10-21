Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Eternals, Guardians of the Galaxy & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Reviewing this week’s list for OCTOBER 18, 2021 from COVRPRICE.COM, you’ll find that it’s evenly split between content news and in-story events. This includes a growing excitement around Marvel’s THE ETERNALS and the recent announcement of actor Will Poulter confirmed to play Adam Warlock in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3. Poulter as Warlock helped place several of Warlock’s key issues on this week’s list. Jake Gyllenhaal taking on the lead role as PROPHET kept the first appearance of the character in YOUNGBLOOD #2 in the #6 spot, falling from #1 last week. However, news around DC’s new Superman, Jon Kent (son of Lois Lane and Superman), and his sexuality took over this week’s list. DC has revealed that Jon Kent will come out as bisexual in issue #5 of SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL by Tom Taylor. The focus of this issue will be around his developing relationship with Jay Nakamura, who is first introduced in a book on this list. While Superman and Warlock dominated the list, a fun Killadelphia variant by Todd McFarlane also sneaks its way in. However you collect, these are the books that were trending last week:

#10 MARVEL PREMIERE #1 | MARVEL | 1972 – As reported, Will Poulter is confirmed to play Adam Warlock in “Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3”. This particular book features the origin of Adam Warlock, a new costume, and the first time he is called Adam Warlock. This week it landed in the 10th spot with a high sale of $1,975 for a CGC 9.2.

#9 KILLADELPHIA #12 TODD MCFARLANE | IMAGE | 2021 – While optioned back in 2020, this cover is simply gaining traction due to Todd McFarlane lending his pen to a title outside Spawn. The aftermarket simply moved on this book and had a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at an FMV of $41.

#8 THE ETERNALS #1 | MARVEL | 1976 – With Marvel’s ETERNALS just a few weeks away, the market continues to buy up copies of this key first-team appearance as excitement for the film builds. For its second week in a row on the list, this week it had a high sale of $3,199.99 for a CGC 9.8. This is $1K over then the $2,199.99 price from last week.

#7 FANTASTIC FOUR #66 | MARVEL | 1967 – Before Adam Warlock was named, he was simply referred to as “Him”. This issue features the origin of “Him” before taking on the mantle of Warlock in Marvel Premiere #1. This week it had a high sale of $995 for a CGC 9.2.

#6 YOUNGBLOOD #2 PINK LOGO | IMAGE | 1992 – News of Jake Gyllenhaal’s casting as Prophet had reignited the market for his first appearance in YOUNGBLOOD #2 with a high sale of $399 for a CGC 9.8.

#5 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #2 INHYUK LEE | DC | 2021 – This issue features the first appearance of Jay Nakamura. DC has shared that Superman’s son, Jon Kent, will explore his bisexuality within upcoming issues and specifically within issue #5. This variant for Jay’s first appearance had a high sale of $17.40 for a raw copy.

#4 WARLOCK AND THE INFINITY WATCH #1 | MARVEL | 1992 – When it comes to affordable keys for Warlock, this is it. This classic 90’s cover was the premiere issue for the Infinity Watch series and was easily found in $1 bins for decades. With Warlock confirmed for the MCU, it’s now worth $35 raw in near mint.

#3 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #1 | DC | 2021 – This week’s news of Superman’s son, Jon Kent, being bisexual shook the internet. Sudden interest in his overall story arch in this new series sent fans racing to pick up this first issue and had a high sale of $38.54 for a raw copy.

#2 MISFIT CITY #1 | BOOM! | 2017 – Deadline recently reported that Boom! Studios’ “Misfit City” is in the works at HBO. This content announcement moved all copies listed online, with a high sale of $49.99 for a raw copy.

#1 SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #2 | DC | 2021 – As noted, this first appearance of Jon Kent’s new love interest Jay Nakamura is on fire this week with 92 copies sold, a 7-day trend of 328%, and a high sale of $34.42 for a raw copy. This issue will continue to increase in price as we get closer to issue #5. Let’s see how it does!

