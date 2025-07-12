The Best PS5 Game of 2025 Goes on Sale for the First Time

The best PS5 game of 2025, according to Metacritic, has gone on sale on the PlayStation Store for the very first time. The new PSN deal is only available to PS5 and PS5 Pro users until July 17, and it is unsurprisingly a humble discount for the in-demand PS5 game. That said, it is a discount for the Deluxe Edition of the game, not the standard version, which remains its full price on the PlayStation Store, and which will presumably remain its full price until Black Friday and the holiday season.

More specifically, over on the PlayStation Store, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Deluxe Edition has been discounted for the first time by 10 percent. This means it is on sale for $53.99 rather than $59.99. At this price, it is almost the same price as the standard version of the game, which costs $49.99. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition is the Deluxe Edition because it comes with The “Flowers” Collection, which is six additional outfits and hairstyles inspired by the Flowers of Lumiere. It also comes with six additional “Gommage” outfit variations across all six playable characters. Lastly, there is a custom “Clair” outfit for Maelle and a custom “Obscur” outfir for Gustave.

As for the game itself, Clair Obscur: Expedition is a turn-based RPG released by Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive back on April 24 of this year. Upon release, the game garnered a 93 on Metacritic, which makes it the highest-rated new game of 2025. To this end, it is a frontrunner for Game of the Year, in competition with games like Death Stranding 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Blue Prince, and Split Fiction.

“Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith,” reads the game’s official description on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Paints her cursed number. And everyone past that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she’ll wake and paint “33.” And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33.”

Those on PS5 and PS5 Pro that decide to take advantage of this PlayStation Store deal should expect to put roughly 30 hours into the RPG just to see its main story. Add side content into the equation and the number becomes more in the range of 40 to 45 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need roughly 65 hours with the RPG.

