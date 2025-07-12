New Xbox Series X Exclusive Game Is a Hit and It’s Free

Xbox Series X has a new console exclusive game — a game unavailable on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 — and it is proving to be a hit. And it’s free. The new game in question is set to come to PlayStation 5 sometime later this year, so it is not going to be a permanent Xbox Series X exclusive, but right now other than PC the only place the new release can be played is on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series X exclusive game in question is a multiplayer mecha shooter called Mecha Break, brought to the market by Chinese developer Amazing Seasun Games. And very quickly the new release proved to be a hit, most evident by registering 132,816 concurrent players on Steam, which ranks it as one of the biggest Steam launches of 2025. Of course, the game being free helps inflate these numbers. Not only is it free on PC, but Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well.

That said, while many have checked out Mecha Break on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, its reception has been a mixed bag. For example, on the Xbox Store it has 3.5 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, on Steam it has a “Mixed” rating, which is the result of a 60% approval rating across 16,355 user reviews.

“Mecha Break is a multiplayer mech game that allows players to choose from diverse mechs, customize appearances, and battle colossal war machines on treacherous terrain,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Get ready for the ultimate showdown—blitz, brawl, blaze!”

Those on either Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X who want to check out Mecha Break don’t have to fork over any money, but they do need to clear out 26 GB of space to download the Xbox Series X exclusive.

Until Mecha Break comes to PS5, this is actually one of the console’s more notable exclusive games of 2025. How it ended up being a timed Xbox exclusive, we don’t know. Presumably, Xbox forked over some dough to secure said exclusivity, but this has never been confirmed.

