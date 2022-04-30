Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Thor, Thor & More Thor

The highly anticipated THOR LOVE AND THUNDER trailer debuted last week, and it has fans clamoring for the new and mighty Thor! Jane Foster dominates sales this week, leaving very little room for any other contenders. However, Catwoman bears her claws to nab a top spot on our list, going up against the SECRET HISTORY OF THE WAR ON WEED. How high did they get? Find out as we reveal this week's Top 10!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE WAR ON WEED #1 – BORED APE YACHT CLUB – BAYC (LIMITED 500) | IMAGE | 2022 | What makes a book valuable? An intriguing storyline? A limited release cover? The first cover art for BAYC? The first NFT to be used as a cover? A bit of controversy? THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE WAR ON WEED #1 hits all of these benchmarks. And it just so happens to be currently trending at a high of $295 ungraded. Brian Posehn, Gerry Duggan, and Scott Koblish have put together an interesting narrative about Scotch McTiernan, the "biggest tool in the armed forces," getting high for the first time. If it seems like a simple concept, it is, which makes for perfect storytelling. Additionally, Image has stated that part of the proceeds of this book goes towards organizations dedicated to helping casualties of America's immoral drug war. What adds to the desirability of this book is the recent backlash over this limited release cover. Comics fans did not shy away from expressing their frustrations and concerns over the use of this cover on social media. If you'd like to read more in-depth coverage of the controversy behind this cover, check out ComicBook.com's coverage on this. With all of that mentioned, controversy tends to bring infamy to books like this and, in turn, make them highly sought after and expensive (for example, Milo Manara's Spider-Woman #1 variant). For market comparison, BAYC also partnered with Rolling Stone for a limited edition zine of 2500 copies. It originally cost $50 and now sells for $700+ raw and up to $2K in a 9.8.

#9: CATWOMAN #42 – SOZOMAIKA (1:25) | DC | 2022 | When it comes to Catwoman, Sozomaika is one of the most highly sought-after cover artists. Sozomaika's CATWOMAN 39 (1:25) stands at an FMV of $77.97. Her following 1:25 covers have also been extremely popular (#40, #41). It is no surprise that last week's release hit the same level of notoriety with a current FMV of $58 ungraded. If you're a Catwoman fan, Sozomiaka's covers are books you will want to collect!

#8: HAWKEYE VS. DEADPOOL #0 | MARVEL | 2014 | The fandom is clamoring for all books featuring Jane Foster's Thor! The character is reaching new heights of popularity as the hunt for Jane Foster is on. It seems as if nearly all books featuring the mighty Thor have received a bump in the market. This is a particularly unique one, as it features neither Jane Foster nor her Thor appearance. Instead, this is the first appearance of Jane Foster's Thor and Spider-Gwen's costumes. They are worn by trick-or-treaters as we get a POV of Hawkeye taking aim through a crowd. Even though these aren't character appearances, HAWKEYE VS DEADPOOL #0 has still achieved new highs due to "first costume appearances" holding some weight in the collecting community. We tracked this book at a high sale of $229 for a CGC 9.8, with a current raw FMV of $42.

#7: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #2 | MARVEL | 2012 | Many fans have been waiting for a good look at Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming THOR LOVE AND THUNDER. However, the teaser trailer had no visual shots of the epic villain. Nevertheless, the trailer did remind the fandom that Gorr the God Butcher is on his way to ravage Thor's life. His first appearance, and the first appearance of the Necrosword, have taken a spot in the top ten rankings. This book will likely hit new highs when we finally see Christian Bale's Gorr in future Thor trailers. We tracked a high sale of $529 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $153.

#6: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #25 | MARVEL | 2014 | Jane Foster makes her first cameo appearance as the god of thunder, Thor, in the final issue of Jason Aaron's run. Marvel had planned to introduce Jane Foster as Thor, and this book was meant to create a direct line into that new story. Out of the 245 graded books on the CGC Census, only 115 are graded at 9.8. We tracked a high sale of $255 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $45.

#5: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #3 | MARVEL | 2012 | While no key appearances occur in this book, there is a key scene that was ripped directly from the comics to grace the silver screen. The referenced scene is the death of Falligar the Behemoth, a god of the galactic frontier that Thor had personally known. This was the start of Thor's awareness of Gorr's rampage in the comics. This scene is sure to be a turning point in the movie. Additionally, many eBay listings are citing this book as the 2nd appearance of Gorr, which is incorrect (it's GOD OF THUNDER #4). We tracked a high sale of $125 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $23.

#4: THOR #8 | MARVEL | 2015 | This is a clear contender for the top ten list. It is the first time Jane Foster was revealed to be the new Thor, and it also is revealed that she is ill and suffering from breast cancer. It was recently revealed that Jane Foster will follow the same 2015 storyline. We tracked a high sale of $145 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $31.

#3: THOR #2 | MARVEL | 2014 | Didn't we say Jane Foster dominated the top ten list? Here we have the first full appearance of Jane Foster as Thor. Even though we see Jane Foster's Thor on the cover of Thor #1, she only appears on the final page in cameo (her second after Thor: God of Thunder #25). Her first full appearance is in this second issue. We tracked a high sale of $215 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $43.

#2: WHAT IF? #10 | MARVEL | 1978 | This is an interesting entry in the long line of Jane Foster sales. Although some may debate that this book is the first appearance of Jane Foster's Thor, many disagree. Much like the EXILES #3 and CAPTAIN CARTER #1 debate, WHAT IF? #10 debuts a different version of Jane Foster's Thor. The character in question goes by the name of Thordis. Thirty-five years later, Jane would once again pick up Mjolnir and become Thor in the mainstream Marvel Universe, in THOR #1. One thing is for certain, finding this book over THOR #1 is a much harder hunt. CGC currently has 155 copies of this book at 9.8, compared to THOR #1's 2,703 copies (CGC 9.8). For it to land on this week's Top 10, we tracked a high sale of $2,000 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $107.

#1: THOR #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | To answer the real question of the week, which Jane Foster Thor comic is the issue to pick up? According to the market trends, the mighty Thor's first cover appearance is the book to grab! FMV for a raw copy of this book currently runs $113. Whether Jane Foster's Thor is here to stay or simply a one-shot character in THOR LOVE AND THUNDER, it is safe to say that this book is beginning its climb. As we see more images and sneak peeks into the movie, we are bound to see THOR #1 make a regular appearance in the top ten. We tracked a high sale of $395 for a CGC 9.8, with ungraded copies at a current FMV of $113.

