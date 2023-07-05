Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Superman, Star Wars, and Spawn

We've got great books to cover, but let's get the repeats out of the way. Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Boy, Miles Morales, and Spawn all return to our top ten list. Sickness also returns to the top ten, proving that an indy book can go the distance when competing against big-name publishers. Speaking of Indy, thanks to the debut of his new movie, we get to see Indiana Jones' first appearance make our top ten. Other cinematic news has caused the Agents of Atlas and Superman to reach great sales trends. The Hulk gets a new villain in a key issue of his annual series, and Aayla Secura takes the top spot with a beautifully illustrated cover!

#10: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK #1 | MARVEL | 1981 | In 2015, we said goodbye to one of Harrison Ford's iconic characters in the form of Han Solo's tragic death. When Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull debuted, we all felt an unfortunately ungratifying ending to the legendary character. Thankfully, Ford returned for one final hurrah as the heroic archeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The movie brought fans back to the character's roots while painfully reminding us that even our heroes are no match for Father Time. This movie drove enough nostalgia to send fans looking for Indy's undervalued first appearance once more. With a fantastic cover and all the elements of our childhood, it's easy to see why we saw this book hit a high sale of $301.56 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM raw FMV of $12.

#9: WAR OF THE REALMS: NEW AGENTS OF ATLAS #1 | MARVEL | 2019 | Since early 2020, Agents of Atlas has been rumored to eventually become a part of the MCU. Last month Jennie, a member of a Korean K-Pop group named Blackpink, was rumored to have been offered the role of Luna Snow in an unnamed MCU project. The website, allkpop.com, reported the news and sales of this book took off. However, soon after, Jennie Kim told a Korean news outlet that she had not been in talks with Marvel for any MCU role. We have seen many actors deny rumors in the past, only to find out they were true (we're looking at you, Andrew Garfield!). With nothing but rumors and a denial from Jennie Kim, this book is still selling strong. These sales indicate that many fans hope to see the team enter the MCU sooner than later! We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $24.

#8: THE SICKNESS #1 | UNCIVILIZED COMICS | 2023 | This book is still going strong, trading punches with the likes of Spawn and Spider-Boy! It's admirable to see how well an indy book is doing in the aftermarket. This book's popularity is based on the exceptionally positive reviews it received. No media news pump or key appearances has pushed this to the top. It is simply a great comic book, and people want to read it! We tracked it at a high sale of $27 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $22.

#7: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Miles Morales is still seeing great sales as the aftermarket is booming with all things Spider-verse. Miles Morales was already a successful character, and his movie was a nice reminder of that fact. He was an excellent successor to take on the mantle of Spider-Man and has been universally loved. The more we see his first appearance make our lists, the more we remember how great it was to be there for his debut in Marvel Comics. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,990 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $398.

#6: ALL-STAR SUPERMAN #1 | DC | 2005 | James Gunn has been turning all the gears on the revamp of the DC cinematic universe. We recently got an update that the new Superman and Lois Lane were cast for Superman: Legacy, giving steam to this comic that the film will loosely be based on. We tracked it at a high sale of $175 for a CGC 9.8 and a current NM FMV of $8.

#5: SPAWN #1 | IMAGE | 1992 | Per Blumhouse, the Spawn movie is in production and has an estimated release date! Despite Jaime Foxx's uncertain health status and years of production and post ahead of it, fans are clearly excited to see that the film is moving forward! We tracked it at a high sale of $182.50 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $33.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | Have you heard about Spider-Boy? This may be the first time we have written about him (sarcasm). Since his reveal three months ago, Spider-Boy has consistently remained on either the Top Ten or Runner-Up lists. His rate of sale has tapered off a bit but still not enough to take him off of our top contenders. Keep on swinging' Bailey Briggs! We'll see you next week! We tracked it at a high sale of $146.50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $41.

#3: HULK ANNUAL #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | MARVEL | 2023 | After so many books being in the spotlight due to news and rumors, it is nice to see a book trending due to fan love. This book introduces a new character to Hulk's story, The Eldest. Solicitations for INCREDIBLE HULK 2, releasing in late July, demonstrates that The Eldest is a major player in the war between Hulk and the Mother of Horrors. The solicitation reads, "The Mother of Horrors demands her freedom! And in order to make it happen, her most dutiful servant – a terrifying monstrosity who calls herself the Eldest – seeks to reclaim that wayward son of monsters: the Hulk himself." Is that enough for you to buy into this issue? It definitely was enough for many as we tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM+ raw copy and a raw NM FMV of $19.

#2: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Miguel O'Hara was a major fan favorite even before his spectacular debut in Across the Spider-Verse. His popularity transcended comic fans and crossed over to movie fans, who first ever saw this Spider-Man in cinemas. What keeps Miguel O'Hara on our top lists is that this key issue is affordable and easy to find. It also has a sick cover. We'll continue to see this comic book perform well as we anticipate O'Hara's second cinematic appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $172.38 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $21.

#1: STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #33 – DAVID MARQUEZ | MARVEL | 2023 | This book isn't a key issue, retailer incentive, or store exclusive, and there aren't any new rumors about Aayla Secura in any live-action-projects. Her death was retconned in the previous issue, allowing her to return to the spotlight on this gorgeous cover. Copies of this issue began to hit the aftermarket at breakneck speeds, seeing an immediate increase in demand and value. We're less than a week out from the debut of this cover, and we tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy.

Additional reporting by Xavier Carrillo.