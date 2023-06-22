Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include She-Hulk, Spider-Verse, and Transformers

Thwip! The spider-verse is still taking over our list, with half of our top ten related to spider-folk! Miguel O'Hara is still going strong, as well as Hobie Brown's Spider-Punk, Pavitr Prabhakar's Spider-Man, and the star of it all, Miles Morales. Spider-Boy is seeking to make an impact on the spider-verse, still swinging around our top ten and causing an unexpected spike in a forgotten She-Hulk issue. Enough about spider-men. We've got awesome Transformer news that has sent a Jetfire key issue and Void Rivals to the top of collector's lists! Finally, we have two outstanding indie books competing with these titans. One is even set to debut on Amazon Prime, thanks to Selena Gomez and Jordan Peele! Check out all the hot comics below!

#10: SPIDER-MAN: INDIA | MARVEL | 2005 | While hundreds of Spider-Verse variants debuted in Across the Spider-Verse, there were a select few that the directors focused on. One of those variants was Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man India. While his costume is redesigned in the movie, the character's spirit shines through. Pavitr was one of the more humorous spider-variants that the film introduced. In the final scene, he is also seen gearing up next to Gwen, indicating that he has chosen to stand by Miles in the upcoming spider conflict. Guess we'll have to sip on our coffee with room for cream while we wait for Pavitr to educate us on misnomer phrases in a future film! Until then, we tracked it at a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $51. Meanwhile, for those looking for more of Spider-Man India, a new Marvel comic series just launched by writer Nikesh Shukla.

#9: THE TRANSFORMERS #11 | MARVEL | 1985 | Who's excited for the return of Jetfire?! If you haven't heard, in the recently released VOID RIVALS #1, Jetfire makes a triumphant return to the Transformers universe. This surprising return has sent collectors on a mission to track down copies of his first appearance. His return could prove significant to the future of the Transformers properties, and everyone is trying to buy into his key issue early! We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $6.

#8: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 | MARVEL | 2014 | Explosive guitar riffs are just a typical day for Hobie Brown. His epic entrance was just the beginning for viewers who would soon become a fan of Spider-Punk. Daniel Kaluuya's voice acting is on point, scoring even more points for the spider-variant! While Spider-Punk only appears on the screen for a few short scenes, his role is crucial to Miles Morales' steps towards standing up to the Spider society. He also provides Gwen with a way to help Miles, seemingly knowing how things would end up. We can't wait to see his return in Beyond the Spider-Verse! We tracked it at a high sale of $285 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $82.

#7: ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 | MARVEL | 2011 | Miles Morales is arguably the second most popular Spider-Man, second only to Peter Parker. While his debut was a bit rocky, his acceptance as the new Spider-Man was earned. Nearly ten years after his debut, we saw the debut of Miles Morales in a feature film. The recently released sequel reminds us why Miles is ideally suited to carry on the mantle of Spider-Man. His first appearance is considered to many as the modern-age grail of grails. As its value continues to grow, fans' interest also does. We tracked it at a high sale of $2,026 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $551.

#6: THE SICKNESS #1 | UNCIVILIZED COMICS | 2023 | Here's a book that is interesting to see among the rest of the titans on this list. The Sickness is the first issue of a series released just a couple of weeks ago. While all the covers are getting tons of attention, the story of this issue is also generating tons of buzz. The series is set between 1945 and 1955, following two main characters intrigued by an illness that makes people go mad. This black-and-white horror comic has quickly become a ghost, sending the value of this book soaring. Will the popularity hold up for this indy book? We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $21.

#5: VOID RIVALS #1 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – SPOILER (1:100) | IMAGE | 2023 | Now that two iconic '80s properties once again sit under the House of Image, the fans are going to see a lot of crazy things coming. Void Rivals was the beginning of that, establishing the shared Energon Universe, inhabited by the Transformers and G.I. Joe characters. While only the first issue has been released so far, this crossover was a massive hit with fandom, especially with the return of Jetfire. The 1:100 variant is also considered a spoiler variant, making it that much more desirable to collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $247 for a raw copy and an NM FMV of $208. This is the first time we've ever had a 1:100 hit the top row of our weekly MOVERS list. With 48 copies sold, it's impressive to see such a high ratio variant sell so many while maintaining a premium aftermarket value.

#4: SPIDER-MAN #7 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – TOP SECRET SPOILER | MARVEL | 2023 | With the release of EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE 3 just a day away, spoilers have already been circulating the internet. You'll find those spoilers in our coverage of SHE-HULK #3. If you avoided that, there's no reason to spoil it again here. This week's release is set to explore the origin of Spider-Boy and gives us our first piece of information, his identity. While there isn't an immediate recognition of the name (or the face!), this reveal provides even more support for Spider-Boy's longevity. Additionally, comic stores revealed solicitations for a future solo run of Spider-Boy. If you are still a doubter, the evidence is stacking up. It looks like Spider-Boy is here to stay! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $33.

#3: SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 | MARVEL | 1992 | Spider-Man 2099 is still going strong! How many more ways can we say it? Oscar Isaac did an excellent job portraying the futuristic Spider-Man and the leader of the spider society. Spider-Man 2099 was a perfect antithesis to the morals of Miles. One Spider-Man still holds on to the belief that the future can be changed, while the other stands on the side of destiny and accepts their fate. These are huge differentiating core beliefs and are the divisive driving force between Miguel and Miles. We were lucky enough to see the beginning of the battle, but it looks like it is just getting started. Miles and Miguel are still set to go head-to-head in the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse film. Get ready for more 2099! We tracked it at a high sale of $210 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $23.

#2: COYOTES #1 | IMAGE | 2017 | This series debuted in 2017 to little attention. Fast forward to today, and "Selena Gomez and Jordan Peele are developing a series adaptation for Prime Video! The series follows a group of women who take a stand against a legion of werewolves that have been hunting them. The story is a brilliant blend of mythology and modern-day storytelling. Whether picking this up for resale or to read, you are in for a treat. Most lower-priced copies are now gone and have been relisted on the aftermarket for nearly 5x MSRP. This book heated up quickly, and we tracked it at a high sale of $89 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw NM FMV of $16.

#1: SHE-HULK #3 | MARVEL | 2004 | NOTE: EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 – SPIDER-BOY SPOILERS | This may be a product of the market being led astray, the simple act of buying upon a poorly researched Google search or misdirection. In the upcoming release of EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3, it's been leaked that Spider-Boy's real name is BAILEY BRIGGS. Your instinct to search for that name associated with Marvel is common sense and an act everyone performs. In that search, a Bailey Briggs DOES exist in the Marvel universe. In fact, he first appears in this issue of She-Hulk #3… hence its sudden traction. However, this Bailey Briggs is a Hammer Aeronautics engineer who's murdered and returns as a ghost to serve as a witness in his murder trial and then sent to spiritual jail after lying under oath on the stand. Based on this, the two Baileys appear to have little to no connection. Keep in mind Dan Slott also wrote this issue of She-Hulk. So, there could be something intentionally misleading here. We'll have to wait and see. Meanwhile, we tracked it at a high sale of $135 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a raw VF FMV of $12.

