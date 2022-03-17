Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Captain Carter, Darth Vader & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week’s Top 10 features an (almost) fresh new list. The only repeat entry is Batman #2 (2011, New 52), featuring the first mention of the Court of Owls and driven by THE BATMAN speculation for the next film’s villains. Joining the list is another Batman New 52 title featuring the first appearance of Bluebird, who is joining the cast of CW’s GOTHAM KNIGHTS. HBO’s new DMZ trailer is helping its first comic appearance to trend. We also had two Star Wars books make the list, one content-driven off of the new OBI-WAN Disney+ trailer and another for comic book-driven heat around a key character, Marchion Ro, threatening the Jedi in a big way. One of Spider-Man’s lesser-known rogues, the Foreigner, gets an entry, as does the possible appearance of Storm and T’Challa’s daughter as another timeline’s Black Panther. The “Captain Carter” series was released with a gorgeous 1:25 “What If” animation style variant. Lastly, the Great Lake Avengers are taking the top spot! Say what!? Well, now you have to read on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10: DMZ #1 | VERTIGO | 2005 | The full trailer for HBO’s DMZ series was recently released, and it’s been met with mixed reactions due to some of its significant departures from the original comic series. With that said, anticipation for the new Rosario Dawnson series saw a high sale of $395 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at an FMV of $30.

#9: TIMELESS #1 MARK BUCKINGHAM – 3RD PRINT | MARVEL | 2022 | On the right-hand side of this 3rd print, a female Black Panther with white hair is featured. There’s speculation that this could be an alternate reality version of Storm and T’Challa’s daughter. While there’s no confirmation of this, sales were briskly moving all week, with raws trending a current FMV of $13.

#8: BATMAN #2 | DC | 2011 | With THE BATMAN heating up the box office, many walked out of the film discussing what might be next for Robert Pattison’s Batman. While there’s a spoiler-filled hint at where the next film could go, many fans are hoping for an appearance of The Court of Owls. Robert Pattison was recently asked about the Court, and he responded that the Court of Owls is “probably going to be in the sequel. I mean, I’m literally just guessing.” This bit of speculation helped the first appearance of Talon, the Court’s assassin, and the Court’s first mention in this issue to take off. With much debate around the Court’s first appearance, the market still favors issue #6. We tracked a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.4 with raws at an FMV of $30.

#7: STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6 | MARVEL | 2017 | If you saw the Disney+ KENOBI trailer, then you saw clear shots of the Inquisitors and the Grand Inquisitor, whose first appearance in STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6 was already on fire before the trailer, thanks to speculation and rumors. We tracked a high sale of $600 for a CGC 9.8, with raws trending at an FMV of $92.

#6: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #2 | IDW | 2021 | While he had a cameo appearance in HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1, this 2nd issue features the first full appearance of Marchion Ro. Marchion has been a key adversary across the High Republic titles, seemingly controlling the Levelers, aka the Nameless. The Levelers are weapons/creatures of immense power that can nullify and disconnect Jedi from the Force and even turn them to stone. Marchion’s influence over the Levelers makes him a tremendous threat to the Jedi. After this reveal, fans rushed out to pick up a copy of the already trending first appearance. Last week, we tracked a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies trending at an FMV of $24.

#5: CAPTAIN CARTER #1 ANIMATION VARIANT (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 | This “What If” animated variant of Captain Carter #1 was already gearing up to be one of the hottest books of the week. High-priced pre-orders set the bar for this high-demand issue. We tracked a high sale of $95 for a raw copy. While the FMV has since settled $60, sales have been moving back upwards to those initial high values.

#4: BATMAN #28 | DC | 2014 | Per Deadline regarding CW’s GOTHAM KNIGHTS, “Fallon Smythe plays Harper Row. Described as streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts.” Harper Row’s first appearance is in Batman #7 New 52 (2012). However, Harper’s first appearance as Bluebird is in this issue, Batman #28 New 52 (2014), of which we tracked a high sale of $165 for a CGC 9.8, with raw copies trending at $15.

#3: KING CONAN #3 | MARVEL | 2022 | As mentioned last week, writer Jason Aaron was recently criticized for giving his highly sexualized supernatural princess in this issue the name Matoaka, which is known to be the actual name of Pocahontas. The true story of Pocahontas is now seen as a tragic one, centered around slavery and abuse. Aaron apologized, admittedly not knowing the sensitivity over the name’s use, and noted that “the character’s name and appearance will be adjusted for the rest of this mini-series and in all digital and collected editions.” Aaron also donated all money received for this issue and donated it to the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center. So, while this was not recalled, it will be the only copy with the Matoaka name and thereby sent collectors rushing online to obtain a copy. We tracked a high sale of $25 for a raw copy, though the current raw FMV is $10.

#2: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #116 | MARVEL | 1986 | Deadline is reporting that “Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott is set to join Sony Pictures’ Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role. While unconfirmed, sources say Abbott would play the film’s main villain, The Foreigner — one of Spider-Man’s bigger adversaries in the comics.” The Foreigner’s first full appearance in this issue began to trend after all the cheap copies initially disappeared. We tracked a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.6 and raw copies at an FMV of $38.

#1: WEST COAST AVENGERS #46 | MARVEL | 1989 | If your 2022 bingo card had a West Coast Avengers issue heating up, then you’re doing pretty good. However, if you have the Great Lakes Avengers’ first issue on your list, then you’re a savant. This team, featuring Doorman, Flartman, Dinah Soar, and Big Bertha, were a team of Marvel’s misfits and D-list heroes. This book is trending specifically due to Mr. Immortal, who first appeared in this issue and is speculated to appear in the upcoming Disney+ SHE-HULK series. This speculation steam from a leaked SHE-HULK audition for a character named Dr. Revive, which many feels is Mr. Immortal. While unconfirmed, this helped a high sale hit a huge $365 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at an FMV of $17.

Check out COVRPRICE’S TOP 10 VIDEOS, FEATURING THIS WEEK’S LIST. Please like and subscribe!

Want to know what your comic books are worth? For today’s market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems.