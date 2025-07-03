Titan Brings Star Trek, Doctor Who, Godzilla, Conan & More to SDCC 2025 (Exclusive)

We’re weeks away from San Diego Comic-Con, and that means publishers like Titan Entertainment are bringing their biggest products to the convention for fans. Titan collaborates with some of the most popular franchises, and the company will have plenty of exclusives at SDCC. There will be books, limited editions, exclusive comics, and limited-edition collectibles for Star Trek, Rocky Horror Show, Hannibal, Doctor Who, Genshin Impact, Junji Ito, Godzilla, Conan, and much more. If any of those franchises appeal to you, then you’ll want to keep reading to get the complete list of products Titan will have on hand at SDCC.

ComicBook can reveal all of Titan Entertainment’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives. The ultimate fan convention takes place July 24-27 at the San Diego Convention Center. Titan can be found at Booth #5537 (Door C Cityside). As we said above, Star Trek, Rocky Horror Show, Hannibal, Doctor Who, Genshin Impact, Junji Ito, Godzilla, and Conan will all be represented with official merchandise you won’t want to miss. Keep reading to get a look at all of the Titan exclusives available at SDCC.

ROCKY HORROR SHOW: THE OFFICIAL COLORING BOOK WITH FREE T-SHIRT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Rose-tint your world with special debut copies of Rocky Horror Show: The Official Coloring Book, every copy comes with a free t-shirt to colour at home yourself, you read that right, a free t-shirt with EVERY copy but only while stocks last! Unleash your inner creature of the night and add your own splash of color to the world of Rocky Horror! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

STAR TREK: KLINGON NEXT DOOR WITH FREE ACRYLIC FRIDGE MAGNET

Special debut copies of Joey Spiotto’s hilarious new book Star Trek: Klingon Next Door will be available on a limited basis and every copy comes with an exclusive limited edition acrylic fridge magnet, only 100 ever made! Discover how an honorable warrior takes on the challenges of day-to-day life, and learns how to relax, not in-store until September so Star Trek fans should grab a copy while they can! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

JUNJI ITO COLLECTION: A TWISTED COLORING BOOK WITH COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVE COVER AND LIMITED EDITION ENAMEL PIN

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

We have an extra special treat for Junji Ito fans this year, every copy of the Junji Ito Collection: A Twisted Coloring Book will have an exclusive cover, only available at Comic-Con, and each copy also comes with a free, super-rare, limited-edition enamel pin, only 300 ever made and only at Comic-Con! Visit our booth to hear some exciting news about the books when you’re at the show. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

GODZILLA: THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK SIGNED BY THE AUTHOR WITH FREE GODZILLA GLITTER PIN

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Get ready for some monster flavours with The Official Godzilla Cookbook! Every copy at the show comes with a limited-edition enamel Godzilla Glitter pin, only 150 ever made! Kaiju fans won’t be disappointed with this incredible cookbook, packed with over 60 mouth-watering recipes including the iconic Guaczilla, and every copy has been signed by author Kayce Baker! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

STAR TREK: A SEARCH FOR SPOCK WITH FREE FOIL ART PRINT TO FRAME AT HOME

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

You won’t find this in-store until September, but at Comic-Con you can pick up your early copy of Star Trek: The Search For Spock and receive a free super-limited-edition foil art card, a must-have for any Star Trek fan, this beautiful super-rare print is ready to be framed and hung on your wall, only available at Comic-Con at Titan Entertainment’s booth #5537.

DEBUT COPIES OF GENSHIN IMPACT THE OFFICIAL COOKBOOK SIGNED BY THE AUTHOR

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Gastronogeek extraordinaire Thibaud Villanova takes us on a culinary journey across Teyvat, with this brand-new cookbook inspired by dishes from the world of Genshin Impact, and every copy will contain a special hand-signed bookplate from Thibaud himself! Limited debut copies only at Comic-Con, this is a treat fans will not want to miss! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

FEEDING HANNIBAL: A CONNOISSEUR’S COOKBOOK WITH LIMITED EDITION ENAMEL PIN, SIGNED BY BRYAN FULLER AND JANICE POON

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

We’re bringing back our fan-favorite cookbook again with a brand-new super-rare enamel pin! Every copy has been signed by Bryan Fuller and author Janice Poon on special limited-edition bookplates. Each recipe is accompanied by fascinating insider’s anecdotes, delightful artwork and revealing behind-the-scenes photos of stars and crew on the set of Hannibal. You can make sure everyone is well-fed whenever you have friends for dinner! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

REBEL MOON: CREATIO, LIMITED EDITION SIGNED BY ZACK SNYDER

image credit: titan entertainment

Includes Rebel Moon: Creatio: Director’s Cut Storyboards the exclusive 64-page full-color hardback book with bound-in, numbered signature sheet. This deluxe package also includes Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology and Rebel Moon: Wurm: Ex Materia: Heroes & Monsters with exclusive dust-jackets. Presented in an exclusive wraparound slipcase. A signature sheet, signed by Zack Snyder, is bound into the front of each copy of Rebel Moon: Creatio. We will have VERY limited numbers at the show!

CONAN: SONGS OF THE SLAIN SIGNED BY TIM LEBBON

image credit: titan entertainment

There are plenty of treats for Conan fans this year including the all-new chronicles of the World’s Greatest Barbarian Hero! When an old friend is attacked, Conan the Barbarian, now King of Aquilonia, picks up his sword again in search of vengeance. However, mysterious enemies assail the Cimmerian in this action-packed tale. We have extremely limited copies, signed by Tim Lebbon, only available at booth#5537.

DOCTOR WHO: ALL-NEW THIRTEEN-PIECE TARDIS ENAMEL PIN COLLECTION VOLUME TWO

image credit: titan entertainment

Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2025 is the only opportunity for global Doctor Who fans to buy this world exclusive Thirteen-Piece TARDIS VOLUME TWO Enamel Pin Collection! A sequel set to 2023’s LONG-SOLD-OUT original TARDIS pin set, featuring an ALL-NEW line up of TARDIS pin variants for 2025! Please note: this beautiful TARDIS collection will only be available from Titan Booth#5537 – from Preview Night, Wednesday July 23rd, onwards. Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served – while stocks last!! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

DOCTOR WHO: TARDIS VISITS SAN DIEGO T-SHIRT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2025 offers this WORLD EXCLUSIVE Doctor Who T-Shirt designed for all Who fans attending Comic-Con! Celebrating the beauty & brilliance of San Diego with amazing TARDIS art by the great Kelly Yates! Sizes Small through 4XL. Please note: this t-shirt will only be available from Titan Booth #5537 – from Preview Night, Wednesday July 23rd, onwards. Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served – while stocks last! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

DOCTOR WHO: COSMIC TARDIS T-SHIRT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2025 offers a WORLD EXCLUSIVE Doctor Who T-Shirt design for global fans! Celebrating the ICONIC TARDIS’ cosmic adventures – with awe-inspiring art by Kelly Yates! Sizes Small through 4XL. Please note: this t-shirt will only be available from Titan Booth #5537 from Preview Night (Wednesday July 23rd). Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served!

DOCTOR WHO: KAWAII DOCTORS VORTEX T-SHIRT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Yes, Whovians – Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2025 is bringing a third WORLD EXCLUSIVE Doctor Who T-Shirt for all Who fans attending Comic-Con! All Doctors, from 60+ glorious years of Doctor Who – rendered in perfect Kawaii style by the one & only Whovian Kawaii Master, Kelly Yates! Sizes Small through 4XL. Please note: this t-shirt will only be available from Titan Booth #5537 – from Preview Night, Wednesday July 23rd, onwards. Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served – while stocks last!

JUNJI ITO: SIX ALL-NEW JUNJI ITO HORROR ENAMEL PINS

image credit: titan entertainment

Titan Booth #5537 at Comic-Con 2025 is seized by mangahorror madness as we embrace the dark & dreadful brilliance of the master himself, Junji Ito, with six unique enamel pins! These world exclusive pins are available individually and exclusively from Titan at Comic-Con and are based on six of Junji Ito‘s darkest tales and most weirdly memorable characters: The Chill, Glyceride, Oshikiri, Painter, Slug Girl and Supernatural Transfer Student! Please note: these unnervingly powerful pins will only be available from Titan Booth #5537 – from Preview Night, Wednesday July 23rd, onwards. Numbers are EXTREMELY LIMITED. First come, first served-while stocks last!! Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DAN PANOSIAN FOIL

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! The Great Serpent’s influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination! Conan the Barbarian #21 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Dan Panosian cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #22 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER VIRGIN

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

The Great Serpent’s influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination! Conan the Barbarian #22 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jason Shawn Alexander virgin cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #8 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JOE JUSKO FOIL

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Featuring three thrilling Conan tales! Witness a death-defying duel from the legendary Liam Sharp, a cave-crawling adventure from Dennis Culver and Chris Burnham, and a dreamlike journey from Fred Kennedy and Marco Rudy. The Savage Sword of Conan #8 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Joe Jusko cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE MIKE MIGNOLA B&W VARIANT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK! The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Mike Mignola B&W cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE INHYUK LEE B&W VARIANT

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

KONG RETURNS! An official continuation of the Skull Island animated series and set in the Legendary Comics Monsterverse! Return to Skull Island #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Inhyuk Lee B&W cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED. A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE TEHANI FARR FOIL

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK! Set in the Gun Honey universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan—a master of disguise and deception! Praised by celebrated crime writers Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins & Duane Swierczynski! Heat Seeker: Exposed. A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Tehani Farr cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED. A GUN HONEY SERIES #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE TEHANI FARR VIRGIN

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK! Set in the Gun Honey universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan—a master of disguise and deception! Praised by celebrated crime writers Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins & Duane Swierczynski! Heat Seeker: Exposed. A Gun Honey Series #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Tehani Farr Virgin cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537!

HEAT SEEKER: EXPOSED. A GUN HONEY SERIES #2 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DERRICK CHEW COPIC

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

THE BEST-SELLING GUN HONEY SPIN-OFF IS BACK! Set in the Gun Honey universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan—a master of disguise and deception! Praised by celebrated crime writers Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins & Duane Swierczynski! Heat Seeker: Exposed. A Gun Honey Series #2 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Derrick Chew Copic cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE KAEL NGU FOIL

IMAGE CREDIT: TITAN ENTERTAINMENT

Comic book prequel to the Netflix movie, Rebel Moon! Based on a story by Zack Snyder and written by award winning comic creator Gail Simone. A brand-new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS! Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil Kael Ngu cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment’s Comic-Con booth #5537.